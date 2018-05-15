2 Suspects Attack Men Outside Local Bar: Police

Police are searching for two suspects accused of attacking two men outside a bar in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

The victim told NBC10 he and his friend were outside the Landmark Americana Bar on W. Gay Street back on May 6 around 12:10 a.m. when they accidentally bumped into the two suspects. The suspects then attacked them, according to the victim.

The victim said he was knocked unconscious after one of the suspects punched him, causing him to fall and hit his head on the curb. He also said his friend’s jaw was broken and it had to be wired shut after the attack.

Police released surveillance photos of the two suspects. If you have any information on their identities, please call West Chester detectives at 610-696-2700.

