Wegmans Recalls 4 Cauliflower Products

Wegmans has announced recalls for several products containing cauliflower because they may be contaminated with E. coli.

The supermarket chain announced Wednesday that it was recalling 1-pound bags and 8-ounce bags of Wegmans Cauliflower Rice, 1-pound bags of Wegmans Stir Fry Blend with cauliflower and Wegmans Veggie Rice Blend with cauliflower, which is sold by the pound.

The impacted products were sold in the produce department between Dec. 7 and Dec. 18. They were available in 98 Wegmans locations in Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia.

Cleveland-based Produce Packaging, Inc. supplied the products to Wegmans and initiated the recall.

While no illnesses have been reported, Wegmans notes that E. coli causes a diarrheal illness and can cause blood in stools. The bacteria carries a risk of Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome, a form of kidney failure that can be fatal. It is most likely to occur in young children and elderly people, the chain said.

Customers are asked to return impacted products to Wegmans for full refunds. Anyone with questions is asked to call 1-855-934-3663.