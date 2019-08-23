Philadelphia and its surrounding counties always have something going on and with comfortable weather in the forecast, people will be looking to get out and enjoy. Whether it’s the Keystone Comic Con, a summer carnival, naked bike ride or a castle beer festival, this area is full of fun every weekend in the summer. We’ve found the top (and affordable) choices of what to do this weekend, Aug. 23-25, in Philly and New Jersey.
What: Keystone Comic Con
A convention for fans of comics, pop culture and cosplay, fans can meet cast members, comic book creators and more. They can also dress up as some of their favorite superheroes or villains.
Where: Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch Street, Philadelphia
When: Friday through Sunday
Cost: From $30
What: Summer Fun Jam
Enjoy rides, games, live music, a petting zoo, food, yoga and more at this family friendly day in the park.
Where: Merwood Park, 2498 Linden Dr., Havertown, Pa.
When: Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Cost: Free
What: Citadel Country Spirit USA
This Brandywine Valley country music festival will feature Little Big Town, Old Dominion and Billy Currington among others. There will be Western-themed attractions and plenty of food and drinks.
Where: 5 Nantmeal Road, Glenmoore, Pa.
When: Friday through Sunday
Cost: From $89
What: Sports Card, Toy, Comic & Collectibles Show
Come check out the sports collectibles and memorabilia at this show. There will be guest appearances, autographed memorabilia, toys, jerseys and more.
Where: Wildwoods Convention Center, 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood, NJ
When: Friday through Sunday from 3 to 9 p.m.
Cost: Free
What: Metro Police Summer Carnival Night
Join the neighborhood police for a night of food, amusements and games.
Where: Elijah Perry Park, 9th and Ferry Avenue, Centerville, NJ
When: Friday from 5 to 8 p.m.
Cost: Free
What: Founders Day
This event will focus on wellness activities and talks in celebration of WURD Founder Dr. Walter P. Lomax Jr.
Where: Free Library of Philadelphia, 1901 Vine St., Philadelphia
When: Friday at 9 a.m.
Cost: Free
What: Philly Naked Bike Ride
Promoting body positivity this naked bike ride runs 10 miles through Philadelphia with the exact location announced on social media 24 hours prior.
Where: Philadelphia
When: Saturday
Cost: Free
What: Fonthill Castle Beer Festival
Taste craft beers outside at this Bucks County castle.
Where: Fonthill Castle, 525 E. Court Street, Doylestown
When: Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m.
Cost: $60
What: Stone Harbor Sidewalk Sale
Local merchants will bring their wares and sales outside.
Where: Downtown Stone Harbor
When: Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Varies
What: Sunflower Festival
Visit this two-acre sunflower field and explore and take photos. Walk through the field, take a hayride or enjoy the family activities at the Adventure Farm.
Where: Hellerick’s Family Farm, 5500 North Easton Rd., Doylestown
When: through Sept. 2, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Cost: $12.99, Reservations required
What: Ukrainian Folk Festival
Enjoy traditional food, drinks, music, performances and more.
Where: Ukrainian American Sports Center, 1 Lower State Road, North Wales
When: Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.
Cost: $15
What: Blue Cross RiverRink and Summerfest and The Midway
Skate on the outdoor roller rink, eat funnel cake, ride the carnival rides and Ferris wheel and enjoy tons of fun at this summer-long fest.
Where: Blue Cross RiverRink, 101 S. Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia
When: Through Sept. 1
Cost: Varies
What: Spruce Street Harbor Park
Enjoy lawn games, hammocks, food, floating gardens are more at this summer park filled with fun.
Where: Spruce Street Harbor Park, 301 S. Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia
When: Through Sept. 29
Cost: Free
What: Festival of Fountains
This fantastic fountain show features more than 1,000 jets, vibrant colors, music and more.
Where:Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pa.
When: Through Sept. 29
Cost:Varies
What: Marvel: Universe of Superheroes
Check out this superhero comics and movies exhibit showing off Marvel’s most iconic memorabilia, like props, costumes, sketches and more.
Where: The Franklin Institute, 222 N. 20th Street, Philadelphia
When: Through Sept. 2
Cost: Tickets start at $35 for adults and $31 for children
What: Creatures of Habitat: A Gazillion-Piece Animal Adventure
Life-size LEGO brick animals will fill the Philadelphia Zoo during this event in order to tell the story of endangered wildlife. Visitors can learn how human behavior impacts endangered species and be inspired to take action to stem the global change. The Zoo Key, a former local tradition, will also make its return with this exhibit. The Zoo Key will unlock secrets and stories about animals throughout the zoo.
Where:Philadelphia Zoo, 3400 W. Girard Avenue, Philadelphia
When: Through Sept. 30
Cost:Zoo admission is $16 for child ages 2 to 11 and $19 for any 12 or older
What: PHS Pop Up Garden
Throughout the summer this garden will host creative events, planet exchanges, arts and crafts for the kids and flower crown Fridays.
Where:15th and South Street, Philadelphia
When:Open through October, Monday through Thursday from 5 to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 2 p.m. to midnight and on Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.
Cost:Free to enter
What: Dinosaurs Around the World
Visit with dozens of animatronic dinosaurs as you discover and learn about things like volcano activity and fossils.
Where: The Academy of Natural Sciences
When: through Jan. 20
Cost: From $7 in addition to general admission