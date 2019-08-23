Dress Up, Jam Out and Get Naked: Weekend Things to Do in, Around and Outside Philly for Aug 23 to 25 - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Dress Up, Jam Out and Get Naked: Weekend Things to Do in, Around and Outside Philly for Aug 23 to 25

From a comic con to a 'fun jam' to a naked bike ride, there is plenty to do around the region this weekend

By Courtney Elko

Published 56 minutes ago | Updated 38 minutes ago

    Join the Fan Fun at Philly's Keystone Comic Con

    It is going to be a very busy weekend in Philadelphia as thousands of people prepare to attend the Keystone Comic Con. Fans could meet their favorite superheroes, check out some wrestling and talk comic books, of course, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

    (Published 44 minutes ago)

    Philadelphia and its surrounding counties always have something going on and with comfortable weather in the forecast, people will be looking to get out and enjoy. Whether it’s the Keystone Comic Con, a summer carnival, naked bike ride or a castle beer festival, this area is full of fun every weekend in the summer. We’ve found the top (and affordable) choices of what to do this weekend, Aug. 23-25, in Philly and New Jersey.

     

    What: Keystone Comic Con

    A convention for fans of comics, pop culture and cosplay, fans can meet cast members, comic book creators and more. They can also dress up as some of their favorite superheroes or villains.

    Where: Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch Street, Philadelphia

    When: Friday through Sunday

    Cost: From $30

     

    What: Summer Fun Jam

    Enjoy rides, games, live music, a petting zoo, food, yoga and more at this family friendly day in the park.

    Where: Merwood Park, 2498 Linden Dr., Havertown, Pa.

    When: Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

    Cost: Free

    What: Citadel Country Spirit USA

    This Brandywine Valley country music festival will feature Little Big Town, Old Dominion and Billy Currington among others. There will be Western-themed attractions and plenty of food and drinks. 

    Where: 5 Nantmeal Road, Glenmoore, Pa.

    When: Friday through Sunday

    Cost: From $89

     

    What: Sports Card, Toy, Comic & Collectibles Show

    Come check out the sports collectibles and memorabilia at this show. There will be guest appearances, autographed memorabilia, toys, jerseys and more.

    Where: Wildwoods Convention Center, 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood, NJ

    When: Friday through Sunday from 3 to 9 p.m.

    Cost: Free

     

    What: Metro Police Summer Carnival Night

    Join the neighborhood police for a night of food, amusements and games.

    Where: Elijah Perry Park, 9th and Ferry Avenue, Centerville, NJ

    When: Friday from 5 to 8 p.m.

    Cost: Free

     

    What: Founders Day

    This event will focus on wellness activities and talks in celebration of WURD Founder Dr. Walter P. Lomax Jr.

    Where: Free Library of Philadelphia, 1901 Vine St., Philadelphia

    When: Friday at 9 a.m.

    Cost: Free

    What: Philly Naked Bike Ride

    Promoting body positivity this naked bike ride runs 10 miles through Philadelphia with the exact location announced on social media 24 hours prior.

    Where: Philadelphia

    When: Saturday

    Cost: Free

     

    What: Fonthill Castle Beer Festival

    Taste craft beers outside at this Bucks County castle.

    Where: Fonthill Castle, 525 E. Court Street, Doylestown

    When: Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m.

    Cost: $60

     

    What: Stone Harbor Sidewalk Sale

    Local merchants will bring their wares and sales outside.

    Where: Downtown Stone Harbor

    When: Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    Cost: Varies

     

    What: Sunflower Festival

    Visit this two-acre sunflower field and explore and take photos. Walk through the field, take a hayride or enjoy the family activities at the Adventure Farm.  

    Where: Hellerick’s Family Farm, 5500 North Easton Rd., Doylestown

    When: through Sept. 2, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

    Cost: $12.99, Reservations required

     

    What: Ukrainian Folk Festival

    Enjoy traditional food, drinks, music, performances and more.

    Where: Ukrainian American Sports Center, 1 Lower State Road, North Wales

    When: Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.

    Cost: $15

     

    What: Blue Cross RiverRink and Summerfest and The Midway

    Skate on the outdoor roller rink, eat funnel cake, ride the carnival rides and Ferris wheel and enjoy tons of fun at this summer-long fest.

    Where: Blue Cross RiverRink, 101 S. Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia

    When: Through Sept. 1

    Cost: Varies

     

    What: Spruce Street Harbor Park

    Enjoy lawn games, hammocks, food, floating gardens are more at this summer park filled with fun.

    Where: Spruce Street Harbor Park, 301 S. Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia

    When: Through Sept. 29

    Cost: Free

     

    What: Festival of Fountains

    This fantastic fountain show features more than 1,000 jets, vibrant colors, music and more.  

    Where:Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pa.

    When: Through Sept. 29

    Cost:Varies

     

    What: Marvel: Universe of Superheroes

    Check out this superhero comics and movies exhibit showing off Marvel’s most iconic memorabilia, like props, costumes, sketches and more.

    Where: The Franklin Institute, 222 N. 20th Street, Philadelphia

    When: Through Sept. 2

    Cost: Tickets start at $35 for adults and $31 for children

    What: Creatures of Habitat: A Gazillion-Piece Animal Adventure

    Life-size LEGO brick animals will fill the Philadelphia Zoo during this event in order to tell the story of endangered wildlife. Visitors can learn how human behavior impacts endangered species and be inspired to take action to stem the global change. The Zoo Key, a former local tradition, will also make its return with this exhibit. The Zoo Key will unlock secrets and stories about animals throughout the zoo.

    Where:Philadelphia Zoo, 3400 W. Girard Avenue, Philadelphia

    When: Through Sept. 30

    Cost:Zoo admission is $16 for child ages 2 to 11 and $19 for any 12 or older

    What: PHS Pop Up Garden

    Throughout the summer this garden will host creative events, planet exchanges, arts and crafts for the kids and flower crown Fridays.

    Where:15th and South Street, Philadelphia

    When:Open through October, Monday through Thursday from 5 to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 2 p.m. to midnight and on Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.

    Cost:Free to enter

     

    What: Dinosaurs Around the World

    Visit with dozens of animatronic dinosaurs as you discover and learn about things like volcano activity and fossils.

    Where: The Academy of Natural Sciences

    When: through Jan. 20

    Cost: From $7 in addition to general admission 

