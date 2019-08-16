Get Folksy and Clear the Shelters: Weekend Things to Do in and Around Philly for Aug 16 to 18 - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Get Folksy and Clear the Shelters: Weekend Things to Do in and Around Philly for Aug 16 to 18

By Courtney Elko

Published 2 hours ago

    Philadelphia and its surrounding counties always have something going on. Whether it’s the Philadelphia Folk Festival or a festival celebrating India or the Caribbean, this area is full of fun every weekend in the summer. We’ve found the top (and affordable) choices of what to do this weekend, Aug. 16 to 18, in Philly and New Jersey.

     

    What:Philadelphia Folk Festival

    Musicians, storytellers, artisans and more will be in attendance at this merry festival. There will be plenty of food and drinks as well.

    Where: Old Poole Farm, 1323 Salford Station Road, Harleysville

    When: Through Sunday

    Cost: Single-day tickets start at $67 for adults and $33 for children ages 12 to 17

     

    What: Clear the Shelters

    Give a dog or cat a forever home by adopting a rescue animal. Shelters will be waiving or discounting adoption fees in hopes of finding furry friends loving homes.

    Where: Animal shelters around the region

    When: Saturday

    Cost: Varies

    What: Chestnut Hill Restaurant Week

    Dine at participating Chestnut Hill restaurants for a pre-fixed or a la carte menu at discounted rates.

    Where: Various Chestnut Hill restaurants

    When: Ends Friday night

    Cost: $15 to $45 per person

     

    What:Historic Strawberry Mansion Event

    Celebrate 200 years of Judge William Lewis’s legacy at the mansion with a storyteller, strolls through the gardens and a tour of the house.

    Where: Historic Strawberry Mansion, 2450 Strawberry Mansion Drive, Philadelphia

    When: Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

    Cost: $2

     

    What: 40th Street Summer Series

    University City’s popular summer concert series features live performances and free giveaways.

    Where: Walnut Street Library lawn, 40th and Walnut

    When: Saturday at 6 p.m.

    Cost: Free

     

    What: SatARTdays: Friendship Bracelets

    This children’s program will have kids creating friendship bracelets.

    Where: Noyes Arts Garage, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City, NJ

    When: Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

    Cost: Free

     

    What:Jazz on the Avenue

    This outdoor concert and festival features two live music stages, craft vendors, a kids fun zone, face painting, a rock climbing wall and more.

    Where: Broad and Cecil B. Moore Ave., Philadelphia

    When: Saturday, from noon to 9:30 p.m.

    Cost: Free

    What: Philadelphia Jazz Project

    Experience this contemporary fife and drum performance featuring flautists, percussionists and a tuba player.

    Where: Museum of the American Revolution, 101 S. Third St., Philadelphia

    When: Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

    Cost: Free

     

    What:Festival of India

    Celebrate India with a daylong showcase of Indian culture through dance, art, music, food and more.

    Where: Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing, 101 S. Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia

    When: Sunday from noon to 7 p.m.

    Cost: Free

     

    What: Caribbean Festival

    The islands will come to you with this colorful festival. Find Caribbean souvenirs, crafts, lots of food and musical and dance performances throughout the festival.

    Where: Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing, 101 S. Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia

    When: Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.

    Cost: Free

     

    What: The Oval+

    This pop-up urban park features live music, movie nights, games, fitness classes and festivals throughout the summer.

    Where: The Oval, 2451 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia

    When: Through Sunday

    Cost: Free

     

    What: Blue Cross RiverRink and Summerfest and The Midway

    Skate on the outdoor roller rink, eat funnel cake, ride the carnival rides and Ferris wheel and enjoy tons of fun at this summer-long fest.

    Where: Blue Cross RiverRink, 101 S. Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia

    When: Through Sept. 1

    Cost: Varies

     

    What: Spruce Street Harbor Park

    Enjoy lawn games, hammocks, food, floating gardens are more at this summer park filled with fun.

    Where: Spruce Street Harbor Park, 301 S. Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia

    When: Through Sept. 29

    Cost: Free

     

    What: Festival of Fountains

    This fantastic fountain show features more than 1,000 jets, vibrant colors, music and more.  

    Where:Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pa.

    When: Through Sept. 29

    Cost:Varies

     

    What: Marvel: Universe of Superheroes

    Check out this superhero comics and movies exhibit showing off Marvel’s most iconic memorabilia, like props, costumes, sketches and more.

    Where: The Franklin Institute, 222 N. 20th Street, Philadelphia

    When: Through Sept. 2

    Cost: Tickets start at $35 for adults and $31 for children

    What: Creatures of Habitat: A Gazillion-Piece Animal Adventure

    Life-size LEGO brick animals will fill the Philadelphia Zoo during this event in order to tell the story of endangered wildlife. Visitors can learn how human behavior impacts endangered species and be inspired to take action to stem the global change. The Zoo Key, a former local tradition, will also make its return with this exhibit. The Zoo Key will unlock secrets and stories about animals throughout the zoo.

    Where:Philadelphia Zoo, 3400 W. Girard Avenue, Philadelphia

    When: Through Sept. 30

    Cost:Zoo admission is $16 for child ages 2 to 11 and $19 for any 12 or older

    What: PHS Pop Up Garden

    Throughout the summer this garden will host creative events, planet exchanges, arts and crafts for the kids and flower crown Fridays.

    Where:15th and South Street, Philadelphia

    When:Open through October, Monday through Thursday from 5 to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 2 p.m. to midnight and on Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.

    Cost:Free to enter

     

    What:Dinosaurs Around the World

    Visit with dozens of animatronic dinosaurs as you discover and learn about things like volcano activity and fossils.

    Where: The Academy of Natural Sciences

    When: through Jan. 20

    Cost: From $7 in addition to general admission 

