Leann Quire and Tawny Kissinger from Humane Pennsylvania are hoping that you adopt Melon at the Clear the Shelters event this Saturday. Melon is older and in need of a loving family, if you would love to adopt him go to Clear the Shelters website.

Clear the Shelters: Melon, Other Pets in Need of a Loving Home

Philadelphia and its surrounding counties always have something going on. Whether it’s the Philadelphia Folk Festival or a festival celebrating India or the Caribbean, this area is full of fun every weekend in the summer. We’ve found the top (and affordable) choices of what to do this weekend, Aug. 16 to 18, in Philly and New Jersey.

What:Philadelphia Folk Festival

Musicians, storytellers, artisans and more will be in attendance at this merry festival. There will be plenty of food and drinks as well.

Where: Old Poole Farm, 1323 Salford Station Road, Harleysville

When: Through Sunday

Cost: Single-day tickets start at $67 for adults and $33 for children ages 12 to 17

What: Clear the Shelters



Give a dog or cat a forever home by adopting a rescue animal. Shelters will be waiving or discounting adoption fees in hopes of finding furry friends loving homes.

Where: Animal shelters around the region

When: Saturday

Cost: Varies

Pit Bull Rescued From Dog Fighting

A local woman adopted Otis, a 5-year-old pit bull, after he was rescued from a dog fighting ring. You can give other dogs like Otis a second chance by adopting a pet during the Clear the Shelters event this weekend. (Published Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019)

What: Chestnut Hill Restaurant Week

Dine at participating Chestnut Hill restaurants for a pre-fixed or a la carte menu at discounted rates.

Where: Various Chestnut Hill restaurants

When: Ends Friday night

Cost: $15 to $45 per person

What:Historic Strawberry Mansion Event

Celebrate 200 years of Judge William Lewis’s legacy at the mansion with a storyteller, strolls through the gardens and a tour of the house.

Where: Historic Strawberry Mansion, 2450 Strawberry Mansion Drive, Philadelphia

When: Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: $2

What: 40th Street Summer Series

University City’s popular summer concert series features live performances and free giveaways.

Where: Walnut Street Library lawn, 40th and Walnut

When: Saturday at 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

What: SatARTdays: Friendship Bracelets

This children’s program will have kids creating friendship bracelets.

Where: Noyes Arts Garage, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City, NJ

When: Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

What:Jazz on the Avenue

This outdoor concert and festival features two live music stages, craft vendors, a kids fun zone, face painting, a rock climbing wall and more.

Where: Broad and Cecil B. Moore Ave., Philadelphia

When: Saturday, from noon to 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Free Jazz Is Coming Back to 'the Ave'

Beech Community Services presents the Beech Jazz on the Ave music festival this weekend on Cecil B. Moore Avenue. The event features great music and food. (Published Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019)

What: Philadelphia Jazz Project



Experience this contemporary fife and drum performance featuring flautists, percussionists and a tuba player.

Where: Museum of the American Revolution, 101 S. Third St., Philadelphia

When: Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

What:Festival of India

Celebrate India with a daylong showcase of Indian culture through dance, art, music, food and more.

Where: Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing, 101 S. Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia

When: Sunday from noon to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

What: Caribbean Festival

The islands will come to you with this colorful festival. Find Caribbean souvenirs, crafts, lots of food and musical and dance performances throughout the festival.

Where: Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing, 101 S. Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia

When: Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

What: The Oval+

This pop-up urban park features live music, movie nights, games, fitness classes and festivals throughout the summer.

Where: The Oval, 2451 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia

When: Through Sunday

Cost: Free

What: Blue Cross RiverRink and Summerfest and The Midway

Skate on the outdoor roller rink, eat funnel cake, ride the carnival rides and Ferris wheel and enjoy tons of fun at this summer-long fest.

Where: Blue Cross RiverRink, 101 S. Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia

When: Through Sept. 1

Cost: Varies

What: Spruce Street Harbor Park

Enjoy lawn games, hammocks, food, floating gardens are more at this summer park filled with fun.

Where: Spruce Street Harbor Park, 301 S. Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia

When: Through Sept. 29

Cost: Free

What: Festival of Fountains

This fantastic fountain show features more than 1,000 jets, vibrant colors, music and more.

Where:Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pa.

When: Through Sept. 29

Cost:Varies

What: Marvel: Universe of Superheroes

Check out this superhero comics and movies exhibit showing off Marvel’s most iconic memorabilia, like props, costumes, sketches and more.

Where: The Franklin Institute, 222 N. 20th Street, Philadelphia

When: Through Sept. 2

Cost: Tickets start at $35 for adults and $31 for children

Behold a 'Marvel' of an Exhibit

Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes powers its way into the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia this weekend. First, Brittney Shipp gives you a sneak peek. (Published Friday, April 12, 2019)

What: Creatures of Habitat: A Gazillion-Piece Animal Adventure

Life-size LEGO brick animals will fill the Philadelphia Zoo during this event in order to tell the story of endangered wildlife. Visitors can learn how human behavior impacts endangered species and be inspired to take action to stem the global change. The Zoo Key, a former local tradition, will also make its return with this exhibit. The Zoo Key will unlock secrets and stories about animals throughout the zoo.

Where:Philadelphia Zoo, 3400 W. Girard Avenue, Philadelphia

When: Through Sept. 30

Cost:Zoo admission is $16 for child ages 2 to 11 and $19 for any 12 or older

A 'Gazillion' Reasons to Head to the Philadelphia Zoo

New fun changes are happening at the iconic Philadelphia Zoo. The zoo has opened new exciting programs for children as well as exhibitions like its LEGO-themed Creatures of Habitat: A Gazillion-Piece Animal Adventure. (Published Friday, April 5, 2019)

What: PHS Pop Up Garden

Throughout the summer this garden will host creative events, planet exchanges, arts and crafts for the kids and flower crown Fridays.

Where:15th and South Street, Philadelphia

When:Open through October, Monday through Thursday from 5 to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 2 p.m. to midnight and on Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.

Cost:Free to enter

What:Dinosaurs Around the World

Visit with dozens of animatronic dinosaurs as you discover and learn about things like volcano activity and fossils.

Where: The Academy of Natural Sciences

When: through Jan. 20

Cost: From $7 in addition to general admission

'Dinosaurs Around the World' Roars at Philly Museum