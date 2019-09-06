The Philadelphia Beekeepers Guild is hosting their 10th annual Honey Festival in three different Philly neighborhoods this weekend.

Philadelphia and its surrounding counties always have something going on. Whether it’s a honey festival, boat show, mushroom festival or literacy day, this area is full of fun every weekend. We’ve found the top (and affordable) choices of what to do this weekend, Sept. 6 to 8, in Philly and New Jersey.



Celebrate the area’s beekeeping culture and its delicious honey with demonstrations, kids activities and tastings.

Where: Various locations

When: Friday through Sunday

Cost: Free

Check out the 2020 boat models at one of the largest in-water boat shows in the region.

Where: Farley State Marina, Golden Nugget Hotel, Huron Ave and Brigantine Blvd., Atlantic City, NJ

When: through Sunday

Cost: $15, free to kids under 12

This citywide performance festival takes place over two weeks and is a cross between avant-garde, professional and street theater performers.

Where: Various locations around Philadelphia

When: through Sept. 22

Cost: Varies

Stroll the shops of Avalon for end of summer sales and deals.

Where: Townwide in Avalon, NJ

When: Friday through Sunday

Cost: Free to attend

College students can enjoy free admission to museums and outdoor activities

Where: Dilworth Park, 1 S. 15th Street, Philadelphia

When: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free

Enjoy a block-party-style celebration of books with food, live music, readings by local authors, giveaways and more.

Where: 1430 block of West Susquehanna Ave., Philadelphia

When: Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Putting the Focus on Reading at Philadelphia Literacy Day

Tree House Books's Michael Brix joins us to speak about Philadelphia Literacy Day, a family-focused block party that celebrates reading. (Published Monday, Sept. 2, 2019)

The 9th annual Delaware County free music festival features more than 30 local and national performers across four stages all afternoon and evening. Besides performances from Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams and Amy Rigby, you can grab some great food and have the kids let loose on the moon bounce.

Where: Eagles and Darby roads in Havertown, Pennsylvania

When: Saturday from noon to 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Rock on as Free Music Festival Returns to Delco

Barry Gutman shares some of the highlights music lovers of all ages can expect at this weekend's Haverford Music Festival. (Published Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019)

The annual mushroom festival definitely puts the fun in fungi as they say, with music, contests, activities and of course lots of mushrooms.

Where: Kennett Square Mushroom Festival, 101 S. Union Street, Kennett Square, Pa.

When: Saturday and Sunday

Cost: $3

Descendants of a Harley-Davidson founder will be attendance at this motorcycle rally.

Where: Wildwoods Convention Center, 4610 Ocean Ave, Wildwood, NJ

When: Saturday and Sunday

Cost: Free

Re-enactors will bring the American Revolution back to life with encampments, weaponry and demonstrations.

Where: Historic Cold Spring Village, 720 Rt. 9 S., Cape May, NJ

When: Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Celebrate Philadelphia’s Latino culture and community with live music and performances, food, games and crafts.

Where: 2721 N. 5th Street, Philadelphia

When: Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Latino Community Celebrates 35 Years of Culture in North Philly

The North Philly community will celebrate Latin culture at the 35th annual Feria Del Barrio event on Sunday. Dr. Carmen Febo San Miguel , one of the hosts of the event., told NBC10 why it's important to celebrate and educate people about Latin traditions. (Published Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019)

This environmental festival is the place to learn about living sustainably while having fun. There will be food, live music, green vendors and demos, kids activities and more.

Where: Bainbridge Street, between 3 and 5th streets, Philadelphia

When: Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

Plogging, Music and Getting Involved at GreenFest Philly

Greenfest Philly, the East Coast’s largest eco-friendly festival, returns to Philadelphia's Bainbridge Green this weekend. Katie Edwards of the the Clean Air Council tells us what to expect for poeple looking to get involved or just have fun. (Published Monday, Sept. 2, 2019)

Check out this superhero comics and movies exhibit showing off Marvel’s most iconic memorabilia, like props, costumes, sketches and more.

Where: The Franklin Institute, 222 N. 20th Street, Philadelphia

When: Through Sept. 11

Cost: Tickets start at $35 for adults and $31 for children

Enjoy lawn games, hammocks, food, floating gardens are more at this summer park filled with fun.

Where: Spruce Street Harbor Park, 301 S. Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia

When: Through Sept. 29

Cost: Free

This fantastic fountain show features more than 1,000 jets, vibrant colors, music and more.

Where:Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pennsylvania

When: Through Sept. 29

Cost:Varies

Life-size LEGO brick animals will fill the Philadelphia Zoo during this event in order to tell the story of endangered wildlife. Visitors can learn how human behavior impacts endangered species and be inspired to take action to stem the global change. The Zoo Key, a former local tradition, will also make its return with this exhibit. The Zoo Key will unlock secrets and stories about animals throughout the zoo.

Where:Philadelphia Zoo, 3400 W. Girard Avenue, Philadelphia

When: Through Sept. 30

Cost:Zoo admission is $16 for child ages 2 to 11 and $19 for any 12 or older

A 'Gazillion' Reasons to Head to the Philadelphia Zoo

New fun changes are happening at the iconic Philadelphia Zoo. The zoo has opened new exciting programs for children as well as exhibitions like its LEGO-themed Creatures of Habitat: A Gazillion-Piece Animal Adventure. (Published Friday, April 5, 2019)

Throughout the summer this garden will host creative events, planet exchanges, arts and crafts for the kids and flower crown Fridays.

Where:15th and South Street, Philadelphia

When:Open through October, Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 2 p.m. to midnight and on Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.

Cost:Free to enter

Visit with dozens of animatronic dinosaurs as you discover and learn about things like volcano activity and fossils.

Where: The Academy of Natural Sciences

When: Through Jan. 20

Cost: From $7 in addition to general admission

'Dinosaurs Around the World' Roars at Philly Museum