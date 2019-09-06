Philadelphia and its surrounding counties always have something going on. Whether it’s a honey festival, boat show, mushroom festival or literacy day, this area is full of fun every weekend. We’ve found the top (and affordable) choices of what to do this weekend, Sept. 6 to 8, in Philly and New Jersey.
What: Philadelphia Honey Festival
Celebrate the area’s beekeeping culture and its delicious honey with demonstrations, kids activities and tastings.
Where: Various locations
When: Friday through Sunday
Cost: Free
What: Atlantic City In-water Boat Show
Check out the 2020 boat models at one of the largest in-water boat shows in the region.
Where: Farley State Marina, Golden Nugget Hotel, Huron Ave and Brigantine Blvd., Atlantic City, NJ
When: through Sunday
Cost: $15, free to kids under 12
What: Fringe Festival
This citywide performance festival takes place over two weeks and is a cross between avant-garde, professional and street theater performers.
Where: Various locations around Philadelphia
When: through Sept. 22
Cost: Varies
What: End of Summer Shop Hop
Stroll the shops of Avalon for end of summer sales and deals.
Where: Townwide in Avalon, NJ
When: Friday through Sunday
Cost: Free to attend
What: Campus Philly CollegeFest
College students can enjoy free admission to museums and outdoor activities
Where: Dilworth Park, 1 S. 15th Street, Philadelphia
When: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free
What: Philadelphia Literacy Day
Enjoy a block-party-style celebration of books with food, live music, readings by local authors, giveaways and more.
Where: 1430 block of West Susquehanna Ave., Philadelphia
When: Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
What: Haverford Music Festival
The 9th annual Delaware County free music festival features more than 30 local and national performers across four stages all afternoon and evening. Besides performances from Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams and Amy Rigby, you can grab some great food and have the kids let loose on the moon bounce.
Where: Eagles and Darby roads in Havertown, Pennsylvania
When: Saturday from noon to 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
What: Kennett Square Mushroom Festival
The annual mushroom festival definitely puts the fun in fungi as they say, with music, contests, activities and of course lots of mushrooms.
Where: Kennett Square Mushroom Festival, 101 S. Union Street, Kennett Square, Pa.
When: Saturday and Sunday
Cost: $3
What: Roar to the Shore
Descendants of a Harley-Davidson founder will be attendance at this motorcycle rally.
Where: Wildwoods Convention Center, 4610 Ocean Ave, Wildwood, NJ
When: Saturday and Sunday
Cost: Free
What: Revolutionary War Weekend
Re-enactors will bring the American Revolution back to life with encampments, weaponry and demonstrations.
Where: Historic Cold Spring Village, 720 Rt. 9 S., Cape May, NJ
When: Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
What: Feria del Barrio
Celebrate Philadelphia’s Latino culture and community with live music and performances, food, games and crafts.
Where: 2721 N. 5th Street, Philadelphia
When: Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
What: GreenFest Philly
This environmental festival is the place to learn about living sustainably while having fun. There will be food, live music, green vendors and demos, kids activities and more.
Where: Bainbridge Street, between 3 and 5th streets, Philadelphia
When: Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free
What: Marvel: Universe of Superheroes
Check out this superhero comics and movies exhibit showing off Marvel’s most iconic memorabilia, like props, costumes, sketches and more.
Where: The Franklin Institute, 222 N. 20th Street, Philadelphia
When: Through Sept. 11
Cost: Tickets start at $35 for adults and $31 for children
What: Spruce Street Harbor Park
Enjoy lawn games, hammocks, food, floating gardens are more at this summer park filled with fun.
Where: Spruce Street Harbor Park, 301 S. Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia
When: Through Sept. 29
Cost: Free
What: Festival of Fountains
This fantastic fountain show features more than 1,000 jets, vibrant colors, music and more.
Where:Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pennsylvania
When: Through Sept. 29
Cost:Varies
What: Creatures of Habitat: A Gazillion-Piece Animal Adventure
Life-size LEGO brick animals will fill the Philadelphia Zoo during this event in order to tell the story of endangered wildlife. Visitors can learn how human behavior impacts endangered species and be inspired to take action to stem the global change. The Zoo Key, a former local tradition, will also make its return with this exhibit. The Zoo Key will unlock secrets and stories about animals throughout the zoo.
Where:Philadelphia Zoo, 3400 W. Girard Avenue, Philadelphia
When: Through Sept. 30
Cost:Zoo admission is $16 for child ages 2 to 11 and $19 for any 12 or older
What: PHS Pop Up Garden
Throughout the summer this garden will host creative events, planet exchanges, arts and crafts for the kids and flower crown Fridays.
Where:15th and South Street, Philadelphia
When:Open through October, Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 2 p.m. to midnight and on Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.
Cost:Free to enter
What: Dinosaurs Around the World
Visit with dozens of animatronic dinosaurs as you discover and learn about things like volcano activity and fossils.
Where: The Academy of Natural Sciences
When: Through Jan. 20
Cost: From $7 in addition to general admission