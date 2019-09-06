Buzz, Boats and Books: Weekend Things to Do in, Around and Outside Philly for Sept. 6 to 8 - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Buzz, Boats and Books: Weekend Things to Do in, Around and Outside Philly for Sept. 6 to 8

From a honey festival to a boat show to a literacy festival to a free music festival, we have you covered for free or affordable fun this weekend from the shore to the suburbs

By Courtney Elko

Published 2 hours ago

    Honey Festival Buzzes Back to Philly This Weekend

    The Philadelphia Beekeepers Guild is hosting their 10th annual Honey Festival in three different Philly neighborhoods this weekend.

    (Published Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019)

    Philadelphia and its surrounding counties always have something going on. Whether it’s a honey festival, boat show, mushroom festival or literacy day, this area is full of fun every weekend. We’ve found the top (and affordable) choices of what to do this weekend, Sept. 6 to 8, in Philly and New Jersey.

    What: Philadelphia Honey Festival

    Celebrate the area’s beekeeping culture and its delicious honey with demonstrations, kids activities and tastings.

    Where: Various locations

    When: Friday through Sunday

    Cost: Free

     

    What: Atlantic City In-water Boat Show

    Check out the 2020 boat models at one of the largest in-water boat shows in the region.

    Where: Farley State Marina, Golden Nugget Hotel, Huron Ave and Brigantine Blvd., Atlantic City, NJ

    When: through Sunday

    Cost: $15, free to kids under 12

     

    What: Fringe Festival

    This citywide performance festival takes place over two weeks and is a cross between avant-garde, professional and street theater performers.

    Where: Various locations around Philadelphia

    When: through Sept. 22

    Cost: Varies

     

    What: End of Summer Shop Hop

    Stroll the shops of Avalon for end of summer sales and deals.

    Where: Townwide in Avalon, NJ

    When: Friday through Sunday

    Cost: Free to attend

     

    What: Campus Philly CollegeFest

    College students can enjoy free admission to museums and outdoor activities

    Where: Dilworth Park, 1 S. 15th Street, Philadelphia

    When: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

    Cost: Free

     

    What: Philadelphia Literacy Day

    Enjoy a block-party-style celebration of books with food, live music, readings by local authors, giveaways and more.

    Where: 1430 block of West Susquehanna Ave., Philadelphia

    When: Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

    Cost: Free

    Putting the Focus on Reading at Philadelphia Literacy DayPutting the Focus on Reading at Philadelphia Literacy Day

    Tree House Books's Michael Brix joins us to speak about Philadelphia Literacy Day, a family-focused block party that celebrates reading.

    (Published Monday, Sept. 2, 2019)

    What: Haverford Music Festival

    The 9th annual Delaware County free music festival features more than 30 local and national performers across four stages all afternoon and evening. Besides performances from Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams and Amy Rigby, you can grab some great food and have the kids let loose on the moon bounce.

    Where: Eagles and Darby roads in Havertown, Pennsylvania

    When: Saturday from noon to 9:30 p.m.

    Cost: Free

    Rock on as Free Music Festival Returns to DelcoRock on as Free Music Festival Returns to Delco

    Barry Gutman shares some of the highlights music lovers of all ages can expect at this weekend's Haverford Music Festival.

    (Published Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019)

    What: Kennett Square Mushroom Festival

    The annual mushroom festival definitely puts the fun in fungi as they say, with music, contests, activities and of course lots of mushrooms.

    Where: Kennett Square Mushroom Festival, 101 S. Union Street, Kennett Square, Pa.

    When: Saturday and Sunday

    Cost: $3

     

    What: Roar to the Shore

    Descendants of a Harley-Davidson founder will be attendance at this motorcycle rally.

    Where: Wildwoods Convention Center, 4610 Ocean Ave, Wildwood, NJ

    When: Saturday and Sunday

    Cost: Free

     

    What: Revolutionary War Weekend

    Re-enactors will bring the American Revolution back to life with encampments, weaponry and demonstrations.

    Where: Historic Cold Spring Village, 720 Rt. 9 S., Cape May, NJ

    When:  Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

    Cost: Free

     

    What: Feria del Barrio

    Celebrate Philadelphia’s Latino culture and community with live music and performances, food, games and crafts.

    Where: 2721 N. 5th Street, Philadelphia

    When: Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

    Cost: Free

    Latino Community Celebrates 35 Years of Culture in North PhillyLatino Community Celebrates 35 Years of Culture in North Philly

    The North Philly community will celebrate Latin culture at the 35th annual Feria Del Barrio event on Sunday. Dr. Carmen Febo San Miguel , one of the hosts of the event., told NBC10 why it's important to celebrate and educate people about Latin traditions.

    (Published Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019)

    What: GreenFest Philly

    This environmental festival is the place to learn about living sustainably while having fun. There will be food, live music, green vendors and demos, kids activities and more.

    Where: Bainbridge Street, between 3 and 5th streets, Philadelphia

    When: Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

    Cost: Free

    Plogging, Music and Getting Involved at GreenFest PhillyPlogging, Music and Getting Involved at GreenFest Philly

    Greenfest Philly, the East Coast’s largest eco-friendly festival, returns to Philadelphia's Bainbridge Green this weekend. Katie Edwards of the the Clean Air Council tells us what to expect for poeple looking to get involved or just have fun.

    (Published Monday, Sept. 2, 2019)

    What: Marvel: Universe of Superheroes

    Check out this superhero comics and movies exhibit showing off Marvel’s most iconic memorabilia, like props, costumes, sketches and more.

    Where: The Franklin Institute, 222 N. 20th Street, Philadelphia

    When: Through Sept. 11

    Cost: Tickets start at $35 for adults and $31 for children

     

    What: Spruce Street Harbor Park

    Enjoy lawn games, hammocks, food, floating gardens are more at this summer park filled with fun.

    Where: Spruce Street Harbor Park, 301 S. Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia

    When: Through Sept. 29

    Cost: Free

     

    What: Festival of Fountains

    This fantastic fountain show features more than 1,000 jets, vibrant colors, music and more.  

    Where:Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pennsylvania

    When: Through Sept. 29

    Cost:Varies

    What: Creatures of Habitat: A Gazillion-Piece Animal Adventure

    Life-size LEGO brick animals will fill the Philadelphia Zoo during this event in order to tell the story of endangered wildlife. Visitors can learn how human behavior impacts endangered species and be inspired to take action to stem the global change. The Zoo Key, a former local tradition, will also make its return with this exhibit. The Zoo Key will unlock secrets and stories about animals throughout the zoo.

    Where:Philadelphia Zoo, 3400 W. Girard Avenue, Philadelphia

    When: Through Sept. 30

    Cost:Zoo admission is $16 for child ages 2 to 11 and $19 for any 12 or older

    A 'Gazillion' Reasons to Head to the Philadelphia ZooA 'Gazillion' Reasons to Head to the Philadelphia Zoo

    New fun changes are happening at the iconic Philadelphia Zoo. The zoo has opened new exciting programs for children as well as exhibitions like its LEGO-themed Creatures of Habitat: A Gazillion-Piece Animal Adventure.

    (Published Friday, April 5, 2019)

    What: PHS Pop Up Garden

    Throughout the summer this garden will host creative events, planet exchanges, arts and crafts for the kids and flower crown Fridays.

    Where:15th and South Street, Philadelphia

    When:Open through October, Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 2 p.m. to midnight and on Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.

    Cost:Free to enter

     

    What: Dinosaurs Around the World

    Visit with dozens of animatronic dinosaurs as you discover and learn about things like volcano activity and fossils.

    Where: The Academy of Natural Sciences

    When: Through Jan. 20

    Cost: From $7 in addition to general admission 

    'Dinosaurs Around the World' Roars at Philly Museum'Dinosaurs Around the World' Roars at Philly Museum

    The Dinosaurs Around the World exhibit at the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University is now open for all ages.

    (Published Monday, July 15, 2019)

      

