Philadelphia and its surrounding counties always have something going on. Fashion, arts and music fill this weekend. With pop-up runway shows, band showcases and artists displaying their wares, the artistic scene is abound this weekend. Along with the Puerto Rican Parade and Bloktoberfest the area is full of fall fun this weekend. We’ve found the top (and affordable) choices of what to do this weekend, Sept. 27 to 29, in Philly and New Jersey.
What: Philly Fashion Week
Pop-up runways will showcase all the latest fashions, along with shopping events throughout the city.
Where: Various locations
When: through Saturday
Cost: Varies
What: Philly Music Fest
Celebrate Philly-area bands at this full weekend of shows at three locations. Performances include everything from jazz to rock.
Where: Johnny Brenda’s, World Cafe Live and Milkboy
When: through Sunday
Cost: Tickets start at $13
What: Bloktoberfest
Enjoy craft beer, food and live music at this autumn festival situated in a new location this year.
Where: Washington Avenue from Broad Street, Philadelphia
When: Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
What: Upper Darby International Festival
Celebrate community with food, live performances on two stages and plenty of activities.
Where: 6901 Market Street, Upper Darby, Pa.
When: Saturday from 1 to 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
What: Annual Walter E. Brandon Sickle Cell 5K Walk/Run
Run or walk to help research for Sickle Cell Disease.
Where: Belmont Avenue and Avenue of the Republic, Philadelphia
When: Saturday
Cost: Free to watch, donations welcome
What: New Hope Arts and Crafts Festival
Live music, art, food and more will take place at this juried art show. Artists in watercolors, photography, jewelry, ceramics and more will display their wares.
Where: New Hope-Solebury High School, New Hope, Pa.
When: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: $1
What: MightyFest Literacy Carnival
Books, authors, reading and fun... it all comes together at the second annual Mighty Writers' MightyFest Literacy Carnival. Therer wil even be cape making, banner making and Komodo dragons.
Where: Aviator Park, Across from the Franklin Institute, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia
When: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free
What: Chestnut Hill Fall for the Arts Festival
The community can stroll the streets and enjoy more than 150 artists displaying their wares. There will be food, music, crafts and more.
Where: Germantown and Rex avenues, Philadelphia
When: Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
What: Puerto Rican Festival Parade
Celebrate the Puerto Rican cultural at this annual event filled with poetry readings, live performances and music and lots of food.
Where: Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia
When: Sunday from noon to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free
What: Downingtown Fall Fest
Food, craft beer, crafts and community fill this annual festival.
Where: Green Street and East Pennsylvania Avenue, Downingtown, Pa.
When: Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free
What: OCNJ Half Marathon, 5K and 10-Mile Race
No matter your skill level, come out and enjoy a race down the shore.
Where: 825 Boardwalk and Moorlyn Terrace, Ocean City, NJ
When: Sunday at 8:30 a.m.
Cost: Free to watch
What: Parkway Run and Walk
Run or walk to help raise funds for research in pediatric cancer and care at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
Where: Eakins Oval, 2451 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia
When: Sunday at 8 a.m.
Cost: Free to watch, donations welcome
What: Terror Behind the Walls
One of the country’s most popular Halloween attractions returns with more creepy zombies and ghosts that pop out as you explore the abandoned halls of this former penitentiary.
Where: Eastern State Penitentiary, 2027 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia
When: Friday through Nov. 19 on select dates and times
Cost: Varies
What: Center City District Restaurant Week
Enjoy awesome deals for a three-course lunch or dinner at more than 120 restaurants.
Where: Participating restaurants in Center City, Philadelphia
When: through Friday
Cost: $20 for lunch, $35 for dinner
What: Festival 019
Opera Philadelphia hosts this 12-day festival with various operas and performances held throughout Philadelphia.
Where: Various locations
When: through Sunday
Cost: Varies
What: Hispanic Heritage Month
Philadelphia will honor and celebrate the Hispanic culture and heritage at a variety of events, including Mexican Independence Day and the Puerto Rican Day Parade, this month.
Where: Varies locations
When: Sunday through Oct. 15
What: Spruce Street Harbor Park
Enjoy lawn games, hammocks, food, floating gardens are more at this summer park filled with fun.
Where: Spruce Street Harbor Park, 301 S. Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia
When: Through Sunday
Cost: Free
What: Festival of Fountains
This fantastic fountain show features more than 1,000 jets, vibrant colors, music and more.
Where:Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pennsylvania
When: Through Sunday
Cost:Varies
What: Creatures of Habitat: A Gazillion-Piece Animal Adventure
Life-size LEGO brick animals will fill the Philadelphia Zoo during this event in order to tell the story of endangered wildlife. Visitors can learn how human behavior impacts endangered species and be inspired to take action to stem the global change. The Zoo Key, a former local tradition, will also make its return with this exhibit. The Zoo Key will unlock secrets and stories about animals throughout the zoo.
Where:Philadelphia Zoo, 3400 W. Girard Avenue, Philadelphia
When: Through Sept. 30
Cost:Zoo admission is $16 for child ages 2 to 11 and $19 for any 12 or older
What: PHS Pop Up Garden
Throughout the summer this garden will host creative events, planet exchanges, arts and crafts for the kids and flower crown Fridays.
Where:15th and South Street, Philadelphia
When:Open through October, Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 2 p.m. to midnight and on Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.
Cost:Free to enter
What: Dinosaurs Around the World
Visit with dozens of animatronic dinosaurs as you discover and learn about things like volcano activity and fossils.
Where: The Academy of Natural Sciences
When: Through Jan. 20
Cost: From $7 in addition to general admission