Fashion, Arts and Music: Weekend Things to Do in, Around and Outside Philly for Sept. 27 to 29 - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Fashion, Arts and Music: Weekend Things to Do in, Around and Outside Philly for Sept. 27 to 29

We have you covered for free or affordable fun this weekend from the shore to the suburbs.

By Courtney Elko

Published 2 hours ago

    Philadelphia Fashion Week 2019

    Philly Fashion Week kicks off at the brand new Fashion District. The trends to look out this upcoming season.

    (Published Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019)

    Philadelphia and its surrounding counties always have something going on. Fashion, arts and music fill this weekend. With pop-up runway shows, band showcases and artists displaying their wares, the artistic scene is abound this weekend. Along with the Puerto Rican Parade and Bloktoberfest the area is full of fall fun this weekend. We’ve found the top (and affordable) choices of what to do this weekend, Sept. 27 to 29, in Philly and New Jersey.

     

    WhatPhilly Fashion Week

    Pop-up runways will showcase all the latest fashions, along with shopping events throughout the city.

    Where: Various locations

    When: through Saturday

    Cost: Varies

     

    WhatPhilly Music Fest

    Celebrate Philly-area bands at this full weekend of shows at three locations. Performances include everything from jazz to rock.

    Where: Johnny Brenda’s, World Cafe Live and Milkboy

    When: through Sunday

    Cost: Tickets start at $13

    Support Local Bands at Philly Music FestSupport Local Bands at Philly Music Fest

    Live music fanatics, you have a chance to come out and support local bands at the Philly Music Fest from September 25 to September 28. In addition to music, there will be food, drinks, and art. The founder, Greg Seltzer is here to talk more about the music festival.

    (Published Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019)

    WhatBloktoberfest

    Enjoy craft beer, food and live music at this autumn festival situated in a new location this year.

    Where: Washington Avenue from Broad Street, Philadelphia

    When: Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.

    Cost: Free to attend

     

    WhatUpper Darby International Festival

    Celebrate community with food, live performances on two stages and plenty of activities.

    Where: 6901 Market Street, Upper Darby, Pa.

    When: Saturday from 1 to 7 p.m.

    Cost: Free

    Go Around the World Without Having to Leave DelcoGo Around the World Without Having to Leave Delco

    You can taste foods from all around the world at the third annual Upper Darby International Festival. Upper Darby Mayor Tom MiCozzie and Upper Darby Councilwoman Sekela Coles explain the culture that will be on display.

    (Published Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019)

    WhatAnnual Walter E. Brandon Sickle Cell 5K Walk/Run

    Run or walk to help research for Sickle Cell Disease.

    Where: Belmont Avenue and Avenue of the Republic, Philadelphia

    When: Saturday

    Cost: Free to watch, donations welcome

    You Can Take Part in the Walter E. Brandon Sickle Cell 5K Walk/RunYou Can Take Part in the Walter E. Brandon Sickle Cell 5K Walk/Run

    Zemoria Brandon and Terri Booker sat down with NBC10’s Vai Sikahema to discuss the Walter E. Brandon Sickle Cell 5K Walk/Run fundraiser this weekend, which isnow in its 22nd year.

    (Published Monday, Sept. 23, 2019)

    WhatNew Hope Arts and Crafts Festival

    Live music, art, food and more will take place at this juried art show. Artists in watercolors, photography, jewelry, ceramics and more will display their wares.

    Where: New Hope-Solebury High School, New Hope, Pa.

    When: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

    Cost: $1

     

    WhatMightyFest Literacy Carnival

    Books, authors, reading and fun... it all comes together at the second annual Mighty Writers' MightyFest Literacy Carnival. Therer wil even be cape making, banner making and Komodo dragons.

    Where: Aviator Park, Across from the Franklin Institute, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia

    When: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

    Cost: Free

    Mighty Fest Encourages Kids to Write to Stay Out of TroubleMighty Fest Encourages Kids to Write to Stay Out of Trouble

    Mighty Writers is holding its second annual Mighty Fest at 12-libraries across Philadelphia. It is a week-long event, starting with comic books and workshops on Thursday.
    (Published Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019)

    WhatChestnut Hill Fall for the Arts Festival

    The community can stroll the streets and enjoy more than 150 artists displaying their wares. There will be food, music, crafts and more.

    Where: Germantown and Rex avenues, Philadelphia

    When: Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    Cost: Free

     

    WhatPuerto Rican Festival Parade

    Celebrate the Puerto Rican cultural at this annual event filled with poetry readings, live performances and music and lots of food.

    Where: Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia

    When: Sunday from noon to 3 p.m.

    Cost: Free

     

    WhatDowningtown Fall Fest

    Food, craft beer, crafts and community fill this annual festival.

    Where: Green Street and East Pennsylvania Avenue, Downingtown, Pa.

    When: Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

    Cost: Free

     

    WhatOCNJ Half Marathon, 5K and 10-Mile Race

    No matter your skill level, come out and enjoy a race down the shore.

    Where: 825 Boardwalk and Moorlyn Terrace, Ocean City, NJ

    When: Sunday at 8:30 a.m.

    Cost: Free to watch

     

    WhatParkway Run and Walk

    Run or walk to help raise funds for research in pediatric cancer and care at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

    Where: Eakins Oval, 2451 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia

    When: Sunday at 8 a.m.

    Cost: Free to watch, donations welcome

    Run the Parkway to Support CHOP Cancer PatientsRun the Parkway to Support CHOP Cancer Patients

    The Cancer Center at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia is getting ready for the17th annual Parkway Run and Walk. The event's emcee, NBC Sports Philadelphia's Michael Barkann, and patient ambassador Jack, along with his mother, talk about the fundraiser.

    (Published Friday, Sept. 20, 2019)

    WhatTerror Behind the Walls

    One of the country’s most popular Halloween attractions returns with more creepy zombies and ghosts that pop out as you explore the abandoned halls of this former penitentiary.

    Where: Eastern State Penitentiary, 2027 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia

    When: Friday through Nov. 19 on select dates and times

    Cost: Varies

    What: Center City District Restaurant Week

    Enjoy awesome deals for a three-course lunch or dinner at more than 120 restaurants.

    Where: Participating restaurants in Center City, Philadelphia

    When: through Friday

    Cost: $20 for lunch, $35 for dinner

    Foodies Rejoice as Restaurant Week Returns to Center CityFoodies Rejoice as Restaurant Week Returns to Center City

    It's called Restaurant Week, but the Center City celebration of three-course meals at enticing prices lasts for nearly two weeks. NBC10's Miguel Martinez-Valle gives shows you what's on the menu at the Liberté Lounge at the Sofitel Hotel, one of the more than 120 restaurants participating.

    (Published Monday, Sept. 16, 2019)

    What: Festival 019

    Opera Philadelphia hosts this 12-day festival with various operas and performances held throughout Philadelphia.

    Where: Various locations

    When: through Sunday

    Cost: Varies

     

    What: Hispanic Heritage Month

    Philadelphia will honor and celebrate the Hispanic culture and heritage at a variety of events, including Mexican Independence Day and the Puerto Rican Day Parade, this month.

    Where: Varies locations

    When: Sunday through Oct. 15

     

    What: Spruce Street Harbor Park

    Enjoy lawn games, hammocks, food, floating gardens are more at this summer park filled with fun.

    Where: Spruce Street Harbor Park, 301 S. Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia

    When: Through Sunday

    Cost: Free

     

    What: Festival of Fountains

    This fantastic fountain show features more than 1,000 jets, vibrant colors, music and more.  

    Where:Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pennsylvania

    When: Through Sunday

    Cost:Varies

     

    What: Creatures of Habitat: A Gazillion-Piece Animal Adventure

    Life-size LEGO brick animals will fill the Philadelphia Zoo during this event in order to tell the story of endangered wildlife. Visitors can learn how human behavior impacts endangered species and be inspired to take action to stem the global change. The Zoo Key, a former local tradition, will also make its return with this exhibit. The Zoo Key will unlock secrets and stories about animals throughout the zoo.

    Where:Philadelphia Zoo, 3400 W. Girard Avenue, Philadelphia

    When: Through Sept. 30

    Cost:Zoo admission is $16 for child ages 2 to 11 and $19 for any 12 or older

    A 'Gazillion' Reasons to Head to the Philadelphia ZooA 'Gazillion' Reasons to Head to the Philadelphia Zoo

    New fun changes are happening at the iconic Philadelphia Zoo. The zoo has opened new exciting programs for children as well as exhibitions like its LEGO-themed Creatures of Habitat: A Gazillion-Piece Animal Adventure.

    (Published Friday, April 5, 2019)

    What: PHS Pop Up Garden

    Throughout the summer this garden will host creative events, planet exchanges, arts and crafts for the kids and flower crown Fridays.

    Where:15th and South Street, Philadelphia

    When:Open through October, Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 2 p.m. to midnight and on Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.

    Cost:Free to enter

     

    What: Dinosaurs Around the World

    Visit with dozens of animatronic dinosaurs as you discover and learn about things like volcano activity and fossils.

    Where: The Academy of Natural Sciences

    When: Through Jan. 20

    Cost: From $7 in addition to general admission 

    'Dinosaurs Around the World' Roars at Philly Museum'Dinosaurs Around the World' Roars at Philly Museum

    The Dinosaurs Around the World exhibit at the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University is now open for all ages.

    (Published Monday, July 15, 2019)

      

