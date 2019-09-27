Philly Fashion Week kicks off at the brand new Fashion District. The trends to look out this upcoming season.

Philadelphia and its surrounding counties always have something going on. Fashion, arts and music fill this weekend. With pop-up runway shows, band showcases and artists displaying their wares, the artistic scene is abound this weekend. Along with the Puerto Rican Parade and Bloktoberfest the area is full of fall fun this weekend. We’ve found the top (and affordable) choices of what to do this weekend, Sept. 27 to 29, in Philly and New Jersey.

What: Philly Fashion Week

Pop-up runways will showcase all the latest fashions, along with shopping events throughout the city.

Where: Various locations

When: through Saturday

Cost: Varies

What: Philly Music Fest

Celebrate Philly-area bands at this full weekend of shows at three locations. Performances include everything from jazz to rock.

Where: Johnny Brenda’s, World Cafe Live and Milkboy

When: through Sunday

Cost: Tickets start at $13

Support Local Bands at Philly Music Fest

Live music fanatics, you have a chance to come out and support local bands at the Philly Music Fest from September 25 to September 28. In addition to music, there will be food, drinks, and art. The founder, Greg Seltzer is here to talk more about the music festival. (Published Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019)

What: Bloktoberfest

Enjoy craft beer, food and live music at this autumn festival situated in a new location this year.

Where: Washington Avenue from Broad Street, Philadelphia

When: Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend

What: Upper Darby International Festival

Celebrate community with food, live performances on two stages and plenty of activities.

Where: 6901 Market Street, Upper Darby, Pa.

When: Saturday from 1 to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Go Around the World Without Having to Leave Delco

You can taste foods from all around the world at the third annual Upper Darby International Festival. Upper Darby Mayor Tom MiCozzie and Upper Darby Councilwoman Sekela Coles explain the culture that will be on display. (Published Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019)

Run or walk to help research for Sickle Cell Disease.

Where: Belmont Avenue and Avenue of the Republic, Philadelphia

When: Saturday

Cost: Free to watch, donations welcome

You Can Take Part in the Walter E. Brandon Sickle Cell 5K Walk/Run

Zemoria Brandon and Terri Booker sat down with NBC10’s Vai Sikahema to discuss the Walter E. Brandon Sickle Cell 5K Walk/Run fundraiser this weekend, which isnow in its 22nd year. (Published Monday, Sept. 23, 2019)

What: New Hope Arts and Crafts Festival

Live music, art, food and more will take place at this juried art show. Artists in watercolors, photography, jewelry, ceramics and more will display their wares.

Where: New Hope-Solebury High School, New Hope, Pa.

When: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: $1

What: MightyFest Literacy Carnival

Books, authors, reading and fun... it all comes together at the second annual Mighty Writers' MightyFest Literacy Carnival. Therer wil even be cape making, banner making and Komodo dragons.

Where: Aviator Park, Across from the Franklin Institute, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia

When: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

Mighty Fest Encourages Kids to Write to Stay Out of Trouble

Mighty Writers is holding its second annual Mighty Fest at 12-libraries across Philadelphia. It is a week-long event, starting with comic books and workshops on Thursday. (Published Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019)

What: Chestnut Hill Fall for the Arts Festival

The community can stroll the streets and enjoy more than 150 artists displaying their wares. There will be food, music, crafts and more.

Where: Germantown and Rex avenues, Philadelphia

When: Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

What: Puerto Rican Festival Parade

Celebrate the Puerto Rican cultural at this annual event filled with poetry readings, live performances and music and lots of food.

Where: Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia

When: Sunday from noon to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free

What: Downingtown Fall Fest

Food, craft beer, crafts and community fill this annual festival.

Where: Green Street and East Pennsylvania Avenue, Downingtown, Pa.

When: Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

No matter your skill level, come out and enjoy a race down the shore.

Where: 825 Boardwalk and Moorlyn Terrace, Ocean City, NJ

When: Sunday at 8:30 a.m.

Cost: Free to watch

What: Parkway Run and Walk

Run or walk to help raise funds for research in pediatric cancer and care at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Where: Eakins Oval, 2451 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia

When: Sunday at 8 a.m.

Cost: Free to watch, donations welcome

Run the Parkway to Support CHOP Cancer Patients

The Cancer Center at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia is getting ready for the17th annual Parkway Run and Walk. The event's emcee, NBC Sports Philadelphia's Michael Barkann, and patient ambassador Jack, along with his mother, talk about the fundraiser. (Published Friday, Sept. 20, 2019)

What: Terror Behind the Walls

One of the country’s most popular Halloween attractions returns with more creepy zombies and ghosts that pop out as you explore the abandoned halls of this former penitentiary.

Where: Eastern State Penitentiary, 2027 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia

When: Friday through Nov. 19 on select dates and times

Cost: Varies

Enjoy awesome deals for a three-course lunch or dinner at more than 120 restaurants.

Where: Participating restaurants in Center City, Philadelphia

When: through Friday

Cost: $20 for lunch, $35 for dinner

Foodies Rejoice as Restaurant Week Returns to Center City

It's called Restaurant Week, but the Center City celebration of three-course meals at enticing prices lasts for nearly two weeks. NBC10's Miguel Martinez-Valle gives shows you what's on the menu at the Liberté Lounge at the Sofitel Hotel, one of the more than 120 restaurants participating. (Published Monday, Sept. 16, 2019)

Opera Philadelphia hosts this 12-day festival with various operas and performances held throughout Philadelphia.

Where: Various locations

When: through Sunday

Cost: Varies

Philadelphia will honor and celebrate the Hispanic culture and heritage at a variety of events, including Mexican Independence Day and the Puerto Rican Day Parade, this month.

Where: Varies locations

When: Sunday through Oct. 15

Enjoy lawn games, hammocks, food, floating gardens are more at this summer park filled with fun.

Where: Spruce Street Harbor Park, 301 S. Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia

When: Through Sunday

Cost: Free

This fantastic fountain show features more than 1,000 jets, vibrant colors, music and more.

Where:Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pennsylvania

When: Through Sunday

Cost:Varies

Life-size LEGO brick animals will fill the Philadelphia Zoo during this event in order to tell the story of endangered wildlife. Visitors can learn how human behavior impacts endangered species and be inspired to take action to stem the global change. The Zoo Key, a former local tradition, will also make its return with this exhibit. The Zoo Key will unlock secrets and stories about animals throughout the zoo.

Where:Philadelphia Zoo, 3400 W. Girard Avenue, Philadelphia

When: Through Sept. 30

Cost:Zoo admission is $16 for child ages 2 to 11 and $19 for any 12 or older

A 'Gazillion' Reasons to Head to the Philadelphia Zoo

New fun changes are happening at the iconic Philadelphia Zoo. The zoo has opened new exciting programs for children as well as exhibitions like its LEGO-themed Creatures of Habitat: A Gazillion-Piece Animal Adventure. (Published Friday, April 5, 2019)

Throughout the summer this garden will host creative events, planet exchanges, arts and crafts for the kids and flower crown Fridays.

Where:15th and South Street, Philadelphia

When:Open through October, Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 2 p.m. to midnight and on Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.

Cost:Free to enter

Visit with dozens of animatronic dinosaurs as you discover and learn about things like volcano activity and fossils.

Where: The Academy of Natural Sciences

When: Through Jan. 20

Cost: From $7 in addition to general admission

'Dinosaurs Around the World' Roars at Philly Museum