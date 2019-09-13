Burgers, Brews, Boos and Thrills: Weekend Things to Do in, Around and Outside Philly for Sept. 13 to 15 - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Burgers, Brews, Boos and Thrills: Weekend Things to Do in, Around and Outside Philly for Sept. 13 to 15

From a beer festival to a scarecrow fest to a Burger Brawl, we have you covered for free or affordable fun this weekend from the shore to the suburbs.

By Courtney Elko

Published 3 hours ago

    Philadelphia and its surrounding counties always have something going on. Autumn is in the air with the Scarecrow and Harvest Brew festivals this weekend. Families can bounce at Sky Zone or get their hands dirty at Clay Fest. Fill your bellies at the Burger Brawl or Mexican Independence Day. And then work off those calories at Atlantic City’s Ironman or the Rock ‘N Roll Half Marathon. The area is full of fall fun this weekend. We’ve found the top (and affordable) choices of what to do this weekend, Sept. 13-15, in Philly and New Jersey.

     

    What: Scarecrow Festival at Peddler’s Village

    Celebrate fall at this annual Bucks County event. There will be scarecrow making workshops, pumpkin painting, food, live music and lots of shopping opportunities.

    Where: Peddler’s Village, 2400 Street Road, New Hope, Pa.

    When: Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    Cost: Free

     

    What:Harvest Brew Fest

    Taste craft beers at this annual event that also includes food, local artists and live music.

    Where: Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May, NJ

    When: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    Cost: Free admission

    What:Sky Zone Philadelphia’s Birthday

    To celebrate its birthday, Sky Zone Philadelphia will be giving away free, 30-minute jump passes.

    Where: Sky Zone, 9490 Blue Grass Rd., Philadelphia

    When: Friday

    Cost: Free for 30-minutes

     

    What:Fall Family Festival Weekend

    This two-day family friendly festival features crafts, food, live music, children’s activities and amusement rides.

    Where: JFK Blvd. and the Promenade, Sea Isle, NJ

    When: Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

    Cost: Free

     

    What: Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show

    For decades, the outdoor art show, claiming to be the oldest in the country, has bought artists to the tony Center City square. Tents surround the park this weekend as artists show off their work.

    Where: Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia

    When: Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    Cost: Free to browse

     

    What: Woof Wag + Walk

    West Laurel Hill Cemetery is hosting a morning of fun for people and pets alike that features a special tour.

    Where: West Laurel Hill Cemetery, 225 Belmont Avenue, Bala Cynwyd, PA

    When: Saturday at 10 a.m.

    Cost: $10 per dog

     

    What:Civil War Weekend

    Visitors can tour Civil War camps, visit with reenactors and watch a battle reenactment.

    Where: Historic Cold Spring Village, 720 Rt 9 S, Cape May, NJ

    When: Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

    Cost: $14, free for members

     

    What:65th Annual Hero Thrill Show

    Experience the thrills of Philadelphia police officers doing motorcycle formations. Proceeds go to pay for the college tuition of children of police officers and firefighters killed in the line of duty.

    Where: Wells Fargo Center parking lot, Broad and Pattison streets in South Philadelphia

    When: Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

    Cost: $10 per individual, $25 per family

    What:Village Renaissance Faire

    Performers will entertain on 10 stages with aerialist shows, live music, archery, juggling and comedy. There will be a petting zoo, pony rides, games, crafts, food and more.

    Where: Middletown Grange Fairgrounds, 576 Penns Park Rd., Wrightstown, Pa.

    When: Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    Cost: $10

     

    What:Clay Fest

    Get your hands muddy at this free hands-on clay making fest for all ages. There will be wheel throwing, demos and ice cream.

    Where: The Clay Studio, 1425 N. American St., Philadelphia

    When: Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

    Cost: Varies

     

    What: Burger Brawl

    Taste all the burgers (and cocktails) you desire from more than 60 restaurants as the top chef compete for burger supremacy.

    Where: Navy Yard, Philadelphia

    When: Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m.

    Cost: $45, children under 10 are free

    What:Rock N Roll Philadelphia Half Marathon

    All skill levels are invited to participate in a half marathon, 10K or 5K that features live music as the backdrop to the races.

    Where: Various locations

    When: Half Marathon starts Sunday at 7:30 a.m.

    Cost: Free to Watch

    What:Mexican Independence Day

    In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month and presented by the Mexican Cultural Center of Philadelphia, Mexico’s independence will be celebrated in Philadelphia with food, face painting, live music and more.

    Where: The Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing, 101 Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia

    When: Sunday, from 2 to 8 p.m.

    Cost: Free

    What:Hispanic Heritage Month

    Philadelphia will honor and celebrate the Hispanic culture and heritage at a variety of events, including Mexican Independence Day and the Puerto Rican Day Parade, this month.

    Where: Varies locations

    When: Sunday through Oct. 15

     

    What:Center City District Restaurant Week

    Enjoy awesome deals for a three-course lunch or dinner at more than 120 restaurants.

    Where: Participating restaurants in Center City, Philadelphia

    When: Sunday through Sept. 27

    Cost: $20 for lunch, $35 for dinner

     

    What:Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City

    The race begins at sunrise with a 1.2-mile swim, then a 2.5-mile bike loop and ends with a 13.1-mile run.

    Where: Bader Field, 601 N. Albany Ave., Atlantic City, NJ

    When: Sunday from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

    Cost: Free to watch

     

    What: Fringe Festival

    This citywide performance festival takes place over two weeks and is a cross between avant-garde, professional and street theater performers.

    Where: Various locations around Philadelphia

    When: through Sept. 22

    Cost: Varies

     

    What: Spruce Street Harbor Park

    Enjoy lawn games, hammocks, food, floating gardens are more at this summer park filled with fun.

    Where: Spruce Street Harbor Park, 301 S. Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia

    When: Through Sept. 29

    Cost: Free

     

    What: Festival of Fountains

    This fantastic fountain show features more than 1,000 jets, vibrant colors, music and more.  

    Where:Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pennsylvania

    When: Through Sept. 29

    Cost:Varies

    What: Creatures of Habitat: A Gazillion-Piece Animal Adventure

    Life-size LEGO brick animals will fill the Philadelphia Zoo during this event in order to tell the story of endangered wildlife. Visitors can learn how human behavior impacts endangered species and be inspired to take action to stem the global change. The Zoo Key, a former local tradition, will also make its return with this exhibit. The Zoo Key will unlock secrets and stories about animals throughout the zoo.

    Where:Philadelphia Zoo, 3400 W. Girard Avenue, Philadelphia

    When: Through Sept. 30

    Cost:Zoo admission is $16 for child ages 2 to 11 and $19 for any 12 or older

    What: PHS Pop Up Garden

    Throughout the summer this garden will host creative events, planet exchanges, arts and crafts for the kids and flower crown Fridays.

    Where:15th and South Street, Philadelphia

    When:Open through October, Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 2 p.m. to midnight and on Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.

    Cost:Free to enter

     

    What: Dinosaurs Around the World

    Visit with dozens of animatronic dinosaurs as you discover and learn about things like volcano activity and fossils.

    Where: The Academy of Natural Sciences

    When: Through Jan. 20

    Cost: From $7 in addition to general admission 

