Dozens of restaurants are participating in Sunday's Burger Brawl competition where restaurants compete to show off the best burgers in the city. Thousands are expected at the event that raises money for Philly students.

What to Expect (and Taste) at Philly Burger Brawl

Philadelphia and its surrounding counties always have something going on. Autumn is in the air with the Scarecrow and Harvest Brew festivals this weekend. Families can bounce at Sky Zone or get their hands dirty at Clay Fest. Fill your bellies at the Burger Brawl or Mexican Independence Day. And then work off those calories at Atlantic City’s Ironman or the Rock ‘N Roll Half Marathon. The area is full of fall fun this weekend. We’ve found the top (and affordable) choices of what to do this weekend, Sept. 13-15, in Philly and New Jersey.

What: Scarecrow Festival at Peddler’s Village

Celebrate fall at this annual Bucks County event. There will be scarecrow making workshops, pumpkin painting, food, live music and lots of shopping opportunities.

Where: Peddler’s Village, 2400 Street Road, New Hope, Pa.

When: Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

What:Harvest Brew Fest

Taste craft beers at this annual event that also includes food, local artists and live music.

Where: Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May, NJ

When: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

What:Sky Zone Philadelphia’s Birthday

To celebrate its birthday, Sky Zone Philadelphia will be giving away free, 30-minute jump passes.

Where: Sky Zone, 9490 Blue Grass Rd., Philadelphia

When: Friday

Cost: Free for 30-minutes

What:Fall Family Festival Weekend

This two-day family friendly festival features crafts, food, live music, children’s activities and amusement rides.

Where: JFK Blvd. and the Promenade, Sea Isle, NJ

When: Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

For decades, the outdoor art show, claiming to be the oldest in the country, has bought artists to the tony Center City square. Tents surround the park this weekend as artists show off their work.

Where: Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia

When: Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free to browse

West Laurel Hill Cemetery is hosting a morning of fun for people and pets alike that features a special tour.

Where: West Laurel Hill Cemetery, 225 Belmont Avenue, Bala Cynwyd, PA

When: Saturday at 10 a.m.

Cost: $10 per dog

What:Civil War Weekend

Visitors can tour Civil War camps, visit with reenactors and watch a battle reenactment.

Where: Historic Cold Spring Village, 720 Rt 9 S, Cape May, NJ

When: Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Cost: $14, free for members

Experience the thrills of Philadelphia police officers doing motorcycle formations. Proceeds go to pay for the college tuition of children of police officers and firefighters killed in the line of duty.

Where: Wells Fargo Center parking lot, Broad and Pattison streets in South Philadelphia

When: Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

Cost: $10 per individual, $25 per family

Annual Hero Thrill Show Showcases Philly's Finest

If you're looking for a day full of excitement, the 65th annual Hero Thrill Show, which rolls into the sports complex on Saturday, is for you. Hero Thrill Show CEO Jimmy Binns talks about the thrills on bikes. (Published 5 hours ago)

What:Village Renaissance Faire

Performers will entertain on 10 stages with aerialist shows, live music, archery, juggling and comedy. There will be a petting zoo, pony rides, games, crafts, food and more.

Where: Middletown Grange Fairgrounds, 576 Penns Park Rd., Wrightstown, Pa.

When: Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: $10

What:Clay Fest

Get your hands muddy at this free hands-on clay making fest for all ages. There will be wheel throwing, demos and ice cream.

Where: The Clay Studio, 1425 N. American St., Philadelphia

When: Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Varies

What: Burger Brawl

Taste all the burgers (and cocktails) you desire from more than 60 restaurants as the top chef compete for burger supremacy.

Where: Navy Yard, Philadelphia

When: Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m.

Cost: $45, children under 10 are free

Philly's Best Burgers Going Head-to-Head at Burger Brawl

If you love burgers, there's a huge event coming up that you won't want to miss: Burger Brawl. You have the chance to try some of Philly's best patties and the event's proceeds go to city schools. Aunyea tries out some of the contenders. (Published Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019)

All skill levels are invited to participate in a half marathon, 10K or 5K that features live music as the backdrop to the races.

Where: Various locations

When: Half Marathon starts Sunday at 7:30 a.m.

Cost: Free to Watch

Marathon Icon Kathrine Switzer Hopes Half Marathon Inspires You

Humana’s Rock ‘n’ Roll half marathon is coming to Philadelphia, and they are hoping it motivates you to live healthy. Humana Ambassador and legendary marathon runner, Kathrine Switzer, is here to tell us about the half marathon and her continued push for inspiring women to run. (Published Friday, Aug. 23, 2019)

What:Mexican Independence Day

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month and presented by the Mexican Cultural Center of Philadelphia, Mexico’s independence will be celebrated in Philadelphia with food, face painting, live music and more.

Where: The Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing, 101 Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia

When: Sunday, from 2 to 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Event Celebrates Mexican Independence at Penn's Landing

Music, dancing and fireworks at Philadelphia's Penn's Landing this weekend in celebration of Mexican independence. (Published Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019)

What:Hispanic Heritage Month

Philadelphia will honor and celebrate the Hispanic culture and heritage at a variety of events, including Mexican Independence Day and the Puerto Rican Day Parade, this month.

Where: Varies locations

When: Sunday through Oct. 15

What:Center City District Restaurant Week

Enjoy awesome deals for a three-course lunch or dinner at more than 120 restaurants.

Where: Participating restaurants in Center City, Philadelphia

When: Sunday through Sept. 27

Cost: $20 for lunch, $35 for dinner

What:Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City

The race begins at sunrise with a 1.2-mile swim, then a 2.5-mile bike loop and ends with a 13.1-mile run.

Where: Bader Field, 601 N. Albany Ave., Atlantic City, NJ

When: Sunday from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free to watch

This citywide performance festival takes place over two weeks and is a cross between avant-garde, professional and street theater performers.

Where: Various locations around Philadelphia

When: through Sept. 22

Cost: Varies

Enjoy lawn games, hammocks, food, floating gardens are more at this summer park filled with fun.

Where: Spruce Street Harbor Park, 301 S. Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia

When: Through Sept. 29

Cost: Free

This fantastic fountain show features more than 1,000 jets, vibrant colors, music and more.

Where:Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pennsylvania

When: Through Sept. 29

Cost:Varies

Life-size LEGO brick animals will fill the Philadelphia Zoo during this event in order to tell the story of endangered wildlife. Visitors can learn how human behavior impacts endangered species and be inspired to take action to stem the global change. The Zoo Key, a former local tradition, will also make its return with this exhibit. The Zoo Key will unlock secrets and stories about animals throughout the zoo.

Where:Philadelphia Zoo, 3400 W. Girard Avenue, Philadelphia

When: Through Sept. 30

Cost:Zoo admission is $16 for child ages 2 to 11 and $19 for any 12 or older

A 'Gazillion' Reasons to Head to the Philadelphia Zoo

New fun changes are happening at the iconic Philadelphia Zoo. The zoo has opened new exciting programs for children as well as exhibitions like its LEGO-themed Creatures of Habitat: A Gazillion-Piece Animal Adventure. (Published Friday, April 5, 2019)

Throughout the summer this garden will host creative events, planet exchanges, arts and crafts for the kids and flower crown Fridays.

Where:15th and South Street, Philadelphia

When:Open through October, Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 2 p.m. to midnight and on Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.

Cost:Free to enter

Visit with dozens of animatronic dinosaurs as you discover and learn about things like volcano activity and fossils.

Where: The Academy of Natural Sciences

When: Through Jan. 20

Cost: From $7 in addition to general admission

'Dinosaurs Around the World' Roars at Philly Museum