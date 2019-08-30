Weekend Things to Do in, Around and Outside Philly for Aug. 30 to Sept. 2 - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x
The Scene Around Philly

The Scene Around Philly

Things to do in and around Philadelphia -- this weekend and beyond!

Weekend Things to Do in, Around and Outside Philly for Aug. 30 to Sept. 2

By Courtney Elko

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 59 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    What to Know: Road Closures for 2019 Made in America Festival

    Lots of road closures are now in effect for the 2019 Made in America festival. We explain what's closing when from the sky.

    (Published Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019)

    Labor Day weekend is a time for fireworks, barbecues and enjoying some well-earned time away from work. Kick off this holiday weekend with the annual Made in America Music Festival, which takes over the Benjamin Franklin Parkway Saturday and Sunday. 

    Music's biggest names - including Cardi B and Travis Scott - will headline but dozens more will take the stage throughout the two-day festival. Single day tickets start around $90, before fees, and two-day tickets start at $175.

    If you're going, make sure to plan travel ahead of time. Street closures in Center City started last weekend and will be in effect through Monday. Also, parking will be tight. Organizers suggest riding SEPTA in order to keep streets from getting too clogged. 

    Click here for our full list of street closures.

    If music festivals aren't your thing, check out these other options throughout the Philadelphia and South Jersey regions:

    What: Sunflower Festival

    Visit this 2-acre sunflower field and explore and take photos. Walk through the field, take a hayride or enjoy the family activities at the Adventure Farm.  

    Where: Hellerick’s Family Farm, 5500 North Easton Rd., Doylestown, Pa.

    When: Through Monday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

    Cost: $12.99, Reservations required

     

    What:Jane Seymour – California Colorist

    Guests can meet Actress and Artist Jane Seymour at this gallery opening of her paintings and sculptures.

    Where: Ocean Galleries, 9618 3rd Ave., Stone Harbor, NJ

    When: Friday and Saturday, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

    Cost: Free

     What: Labor Day Volksfest

    Celebrate Labor Day weekend with the Canstatter German society and traditional dance, food, beer and German-inspired songs.

    Where: Cannstatter Volkfest Verein, 9130 Academy Road, Philadelphia

    When: Saturday through Monday

    Cost: From $6

     

    What:Hands On History

    Kids will love learning about history as they get their “passport” stamped while doing arts and crafts, writing with a quill pen, churn butter and much more.

    Where: Historic Cold Spring Village, 720 Rt 9 S, Cape May, New Jersey

    When: Saturday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

    Cost: Free with membership

    What: Blue Cross RiverRink and Summerfest and The Midway

    Skate on the outdoor roller rink, eat funnel cake, ride the carnival rides and Ferris wheel and enjoy tons of fun at this summer-long fest.

    Where: Blue Cross RiverRink, 101 S. Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia

    When: Through Sunday

    Cost: Varies

     

    What:Blue Corn Lifestyle: Organic and Green Fest

    This organic festival promotes living a sustainable lifestyle and centers around corn. The festival will combine old Mexican traditions with modern-day Mexican farmer culture along with lots of food, music and dancing.

    Where: Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing, 101 S. Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia

    When: Sunday, from noon to 5 p.m.

    Cost: Free

     

    What:Labor Day Fireworks at Sesame Place

    Enjoy a day with the gang at Sesame Place and finish it off at the fireworks display.

    Where: Sesame Place, 100 Sesame Road, Langhorne, Pennsylvania

    When: Sunday at 8 p.m.

    Cost: Varies

     

    What:Labor Weekend Fireworks and Fountain Show

    Celebrate the long weekend with a fountain show in the gardens and fireworks display.

    Where: Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pennsylvania

    When: Sunday at 8:15 p.m.

    Cost: Varies

     

    What:Labor Day Race

    This race is a five-mile beach run or 1-mile fun run/walk to wrap up the summer.

    Where: Beach, 23rd and Boardwalk, Ocean City, New Jersey

    When: Monday, at 9 a.m.

    Cost: $15 on race day

     

    What: Spruce Street Harbor Park

    Enjoy lawn games, hammocks, food, floating gardens are more at this summer park filled with fun.

    Where: Spruce Street Harbor Park, 301 S. Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia

    When: Through Sept. 29

    Cost: Free

     

    What: Festival of Fountains

    This fantastic fountain show features more than 1,000 jets, vibrant colors, music and more.  

    Where:Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pennsylvania

    When: Through Sept. 29

    Cost:Varies

     

    What: Marvel: Universe of Superheroes

    Check out this superhero comics and movies exhibit showing off Marvel’s most iconic memorabilia, like props, costumes, sketches and more.

    Where: The Franklin Institute, 222 N. 20th Street, Philadelphia

    When: Through Monday

    Cost: Tickets start at $35 for adults and $31 for children

    What: Creatures of Habitat: A Gazillion-Piece Animal Adventure

    Life-size LEGO brick animals will fill the Philadelphia Zoo during this event in order to tell the story of endangered wildlife. Visitors can learn how human behavior impacts endangered species and be inspired to take action to stem the global change. The Zoo Key, a former local tradition, will also make its return with this exhibit. The Zoo Key will unlock secrets and stories about animals throughout the zoo.

    Where:Philadelphia Zoo, 3400 W. Girard Avenue, Philadelphia

    When: Through Sept. 30

    Cost:Zoo admission is $16 for child ages 2 to 11 and $19 for any 12 or older

    What: PHS Pop Up Garden

    Throughout the summer this garden will host creative events, planet exchanges, arts and crafts for the kids and flower crown Fridays.

    Where:15th and South Street, Philadelphia

    When:Open through October, Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 2 p.m. to midnight and on Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.

    Cost:Free to enter

     

    What: Dinosaurs Around the World

    Visit with dozens of animatronic dinosaurs as you discover and learn about things like volcano activity and fossils.

    Where: The Academy of Natural Sciences

    When: Through Jan. 20

    Cost: From $7 in addition to general admission 

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices