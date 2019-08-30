Labor Day weekend is a time for fireworks, barbecues and enjoying some well-earned time away from work. Kick off this holiday weekend with the annual Made in America Music Festival, which takes over the Benjamin Franklin Parkway Saturday and Sunday.
Music's biggest names - including Cardi B and Travis Scott - will headline but dozens more will take the stage throughout the two-day festival. Single day tickets start around $90, before fees, and two-day tickets start at $175.
If you're going, make sure to plan travel ahead of time. Street closures in Center City started last weekend and will be in effect through Monday. Also, parking will be tight. Organizers suggest riding SEPTA in order to keep streets from getting too clogged.
Click here for our full list of street closures.
If music festivals aren't your thing, check out these other options throughout the Philadelphia and South Jersey regions:
What: Sunflower Festival
Visit this 2-acre sunflower field and explore and take photos. Walk through the field, take a hayride or enjoy the family activities at the Adventure Farm.
Where: Hellerick’s Family Farm, 5500 North Easton Rd., Doylestown, Pa.
When: Through Monday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Cost: $12.99, Reservations required
What:Jane Seymour – California Colorist
Guests can meet Actress and Artist Jane Seymour at this gallery opening of her paintings and sculptures.
Where: Ocean Galleries, 9618 3rd Ave., Stone Harbor, NJ
When: Friday and Saturday, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free
What: Labor Day Volksfest
Celebrate Labor Day weekend with the Canstatter German society and traditional dance, food, beer and German-inspired songs.
Where: Cannstatter Volkfest Verein, 9130 Academy Road, Philadelphia
When: Saturday through Monday
Cost: From $6
What:Hands On History
Kids will love learning about history as they get their “passport” stamped while doing arts and crafts, writing with a quill pen, churn butter and much more.
Where: Historic Cold Spring Village, 720 Rt 9 S, Cape May, New Jersey
When: Saturday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Cost: Free with membership
What: Blue Cross RiverRink and Summerfest and The Midway
Skate on the outdoor roller rink, eat funnel cake, ride the carnival rides and Ferris wheel and enjoy tons of fun at this summer-long fest.
Where: Blue Cross RiverRink, 101 S. Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia
When: Through Sunday
Cost: Varies
What:Blue Corn Lifestyle: Organic and Green Fest
This organic festival promotes living a sustainable lifestyle and centers around corn. The festival will combine old Mexican traditions with modern-day Mexican farmer culture along with lots of food, music and dancing.
Where: Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing, 101 S. Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia
When: Sunday, from noon to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
What:Labor Day Fireworks at Sesame Place
Enjoy a day with the gang at Sesame Place and finish it off at the fireworks display.
Where: Sesame Place, 100 Sesame Road, Langhorne, Pennsylvania
When: Sunday at 8 p.m.
Cost: Varies
What:Labor Weekend Fireworks and Fountain Show
Celebrate the long weekend with a fountain show in the gardens and fireworks display.
Where: Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pennsylvania
When: Sunday at 8:15 p.m.
Cost: Varies
What:Labor Day Race
This race is a five-mile beach run or 1-mile fun run/walk to wrap up the summer.
Where: Beach, 23rd and Boardwalk, Ocean City, New Jersey
When: Monday, at 9 a.m.
Cost: $15 on race day
What: Spruce Street Harbor Park
Enjoy lawn games, hammocks, food, floating gardens are more at this summer park filled with fun.
Where: Spruce Street Harbor Park, 301 S. Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia
When: Through Sept. 29
Cost: Free
What: Festival of Fountains
This fantastic fountain show features more than 1,000 jets, vibrant colors, music and more.
Where:Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pennsylvania
When: Through Sept. 29
Cost:Varies
What: Marvel: Universe of Superheroes
Check out this superhero comics and movies exhibit showing off Marvel’s most iconic memorabilia, like props, costumes, sketches and more.
Where: The Franklin Institute, 222 N. 20th Street, Philadelphia
When: Through Monday
Cost: Tickets start at $35 for adults and $31 for children
What: Creatures of Habitat: A Gazillion-Piece Animal Adventure
Life-size LEGO brick animals will fill the Philadelphia Zoo during this event in order to tell the story of endangered wildlife. Visitors can learn how human behavior impacts endangered species and be inspired to take action to stem the global change. The Zoo Key, a former local tradition, will also make its return with this exhibit. The Zoo Key will unlock secrets and stories about animals throughout the zoo.
Where:Philadelphia Zoo, 3400 W. Girard Avenue, Philadelphia
When: Through Sept. 30
Cost:Zoo admission is $16 for child ages 2 to 11 and $19 for any 12 or older
What: PHS Pop Up Garden
Throughout the summer this garden will host creative events, planet exchanges, arts and crafts for the kids and flower crown Fridays.
Where:15th and South Street, Philadelphia
When:Open through October, Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 2 p.m. to midnight and on Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.
Cost:Free to enter
What: Dinosaurs Around the World
Visit with dozens of animatronic dinosaurs as you discover and learn about things like volcano activity and fossils.
Where: The Academy of Natural Sciences
When: Through Jan. 20
Cost: From $7 in addition to general admission