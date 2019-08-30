Lots of road closures are now in effect for the 2019 Made in America festival. We explain what's closing when from the sky.

What to Know: Road Closures for 2019 Made in America Festival

Labor Day weekend is a time for fireworks, barbecues and enjoying some well-earned time away from work. Kick off this holiday weekend with the annual Made in America Music Festival, which takes over the Benjamin Franklin Parkway Saturday and Sunday.

Music's biggest names - including Cardi B and Travis Scott - will headline but dozens more will take the stage throughout the two-day festival. Single day tickets start around $90, before fees, and two-day tickets start at $175.

If you're going, make sure to plan travel ahead of time. Street closures in Center City started last weekend and will be in effect through Monday. Also, parking will be tight. Organizers suggest riding SEPTA in order to keep streets from getting too clogged.

Click here for our full list of street closures.

If music festivals aren't your thing, check out these other options throughout the Philadelphia and South Jersey regions:

What: Sunflower Festival

Visit this 2-acre sunflower field and explore and take photos. Walk through the field, take a hayride or enjoy the family activities at the Adventure Farm.

Where: Hellerick’s Family Farm, 5500 North Easton Rd., Doylestown, Pa.

When: Through Monday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Cost: $12.99, Reservations required

What:Jane Seymour – California Colorist

Guests can meet Actress and Artist Jane Seymour at this gallery opening of her paintings and sculptures.

Where: Ocean Galleries, 9618 3rd Ave., Stone Harbor, NJ

When: Friday and Saturday, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

What: Labor Day Volksfest

Celebrate Labor Day weekend with the Canstatter German society and traditional dance, food, beer and German-inspired songs.

Where: Cannstatter Volkfest Verein, 9130 Academy Road, Philadelphia

When: Saturday through Monday

Cost: From $6

What:Hands On History

Kids will love learning about history as they get their “passport” stamped while doing arts and crafts, writing with a quill pen, churn butter and much more.

Where: Historic Cold Spring Village, 720 Rt 9 S, Cape May, New Jersey

When: Saturday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Cost: Free with membership

What: Blue Cross RiverRink and Summerfest and The Midway

Skate on the outdoor roller rink, eat funnel cake, ride the carnival rides and Ferris wheel and enjoy tons of fun at this summer-long fest.

Where: Blue Cross RiverRink, 101 S. Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia

When: Through Sunday

Cost: Varies

What:Blue Corn Lifestyle: Organic and Green Fest

This organic festival promotes living a sustainable lifestyle and centers around corn. The festival will combine old Mexican traditions with modern-day Mexican farmer culture along with lots of food, music and dancing.

Where: Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing, 101 S. Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia

When: Sunday, from noon to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

What:Labor Day Fireworks at Sesame Place

Enjoy a day with the gang at Sesame Place and finish it off at the fireworks display.

Where: Sesame Place, 100 Sesame Road, Langhorne, Pennsylvania

When: Sunday at 8 p.m.

Cost: Varies

What:Labor Weekend Fireworks and Fountain Show

Celebrate the long weekend with a fountain show in the gardens and fireworks display.

Where: Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pennsylvania

When: Sunday at 8:15 p.m.

Cost: Varies

What:Labor Day Race

This race is a five-mile beach run or 1-mile fun run/walk to wrap up the summer.

Where: Beach, 23rd and Boardwalk, Ocean City, New Jersey

When: Monday, at 9 a.m.

Cost: $15 on race day

Enjoy lawn games, hammocks, food, floating gardens are more at this summer park filled with fun.

Where: Spruce Street Harbor Park, 301 S. Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia

When: Through Sept. 29

Cost: Free

This fantastic fountain show features more than 1,000 jets, vibrant colors, music and more.

Where:Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pennsylvania

When: Through Sept. 29

Cost:Varies

Check out this superhero comics and movies exhibit showing off Marvel’s most iconic memorabilia, like props, costumes, sketches and more.

Where: The Franklin Institute, 222 N. 20th Street, Philadelphia

When: Through Monday

Cost: Tickets start at $35 for adults and $31 for children

Life-size LEGO brick animals will fill the Philadelphia Zoo during this event in order to tell the story of endangered wildlife. Visitors can learn how human behavior impacts endangered species and be inspired to take action to stem the global change. The Zoo Key, a former local tradition, will also make its return with this exhibit. The Zoo Key will unlock secrets and stories about animals throughout the zoo.

Where:Philadelphia Zoo, 3400 W. Girard Avenue, Philadelphia

When: Through Sept. 30

Cost:Zoo admission is $16 for child ages 2 to 11 and $19 for any 12 or older

Throughout the summer this garden will host creative events, planet exchanges, arts and crafts for the kids and flower crown Fridays.

Where:15th and South Street, Philadelphia

When:Open through October, Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 2 p.m. to midnight and on Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.

Cost:Free to enter

Visit with dozens of animatronic dinosaurs as you discover and learn about things like volcano activity and fossils.

Where: The Academy of Natural Sciences

When: Through Jan. 20

Cost: From $7 in addition to general admission