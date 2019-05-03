Some Rain This Weekend But Not a Washout

There will be rain but there will also be dry periods, as well, this weekend. NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Steve Sosna has your forecast.

What to Know There will be times when it is clear and times when it will be raining this weekend.

Saturday looks to be mostly dry with rain more likely on Sunday.

While it’s going to rain part of the weekend, it won’t be a washout. Certain points of the weekend will be dry, while other parts have the risk of some rain.

With plenty of weekend events from youth sports to the South Street Spring Festival to the Blue Cross Broad Street Run on tap, we want to get you prepared.

Here is what we know as of Friday afternoon:

Scattered showers are possible Friday night and could linger into early Saturday morning. Highs on Saturday are expected to hit 70 under gray skies with the afternoon and early evening looking mostly shower free. Conditions are expected to be nicer inland than by the coast, where rain is possible, with sunshine even possible inland.

Rain is likely Sunday, but the timing isn’t clear due to the disjointed systems to our west. There will be some gaps in between the rain as highs get into the low to mid 60s.

The Blue Cross Broad Street Run begins at 8 a.m. Rain is possible, but it could also remain clear. Windswept rain could then pick up Sunday afternoon.

The sun should shine again on Monday with a high in the mid 70s.

