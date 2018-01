Wednesday's Child: Zackary

NBC10's Vai Sikahema introduces us to Zackary, a young boy who loves animals, but would love finding a forever family even more. Zack is a good student who would love a big family that could support him. Pets would be a bonus. Call 1-866-DO-ADOPT to adopt any Wednesday's Child. (Published Saturday, Jan 27, 2018)

