Philadelphia convenience store favorite Wawa is hiring for the spring and they are looking for a lot of people.

Wawa, Inc. announced Wednesday that it plans to hire up to 5,000 new associates in the next three months across all of its 790 stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Florida.

The new hires could be doing more than just crafting hoagies. The annual spring hiring spree will fill customer service and management positions with the possibility of a career with the company, Wawa said.

"...We’re looking for individuals who want to join our team for the busy summer season as well those who might be interested in the start of a fulfilling career at Wawa," Wawa talent acquisition manager Elizabeth Moore said.



"At Wawa, part of our commitment to fulfilling lives means adding jobs for new associates, while also providing advancement opportunities for the more than 30,000 Wawa associates who are part of our team," Moore said.

"...We’re looking for individuals who want to join our team for the busy summer season as well those who might be interested in the start of a fulfilling career at Wawa," Moore.



Starting March 28 select Wawa stores will host open houses called, "Wawa Career Wednesdays" for four-straight weeks, through April 18. During that time potential workers can receive a brief first interview, learn more about Wawa's work culture and explore new career opportunities, the company said.

Stores hosting the job workshops will post signs. People can apply for a Wawa job online at any time.