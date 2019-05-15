What to Know A GasBuddy analysis of user reviews and ratings has put Wawa atop its list of clean restrooms in six states.

The gas and food chain tops the list in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

GasBuddy found that people making a pit stop are finding cleaner restrooms as overall cleanliness has increased by 6% since 2017.

When you just need to go when on the road, Wawa is your best bet in the Philadelphia area for a clean restroom, according to a new GasBuddy list.

Boston-based GasBuddy poured over nearly three years of user reviews and ratings from on its database to determine the Top Rated Gas Station Restrooms by State.

Philadelphia-area favorite Wawa came out on top of all other gas stations in six states: Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Florida. Pennsylvania competitor Sheetz topped the list in neighboring Ohio and West Virginia.

Brands must have at least 20 locations in a state to be considered for the GasBuddy top toilets list. Utah-based Maverick tied Wawa with six states, while Texas-based Buc-ee’s had had the highest-rated restrooms in the U.S., GasBuddy said.

Consumers can review more than 150,000 locations on the GasBuddy app, the company said.

“The reputation of gas station restrooms has cleaned up significantly in the past three years, with brands making concentrated efforts to make their facilities sparkle” said Frank Beard, convenience store and retail trends analyst at GasBuddy.

But, despite cleaner restrooms overall, a GasBuddy summer travel survey found that 40% of summer travelers fear needing to go without knowing where to find a clean restroom, a slight uptick form last summer.