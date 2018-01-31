Wawa to Offer Free Coffee on Super Bowl Sunday

Water. Yard. Bagel. Car. Although the two cities heading into the Super Bowl this weekend are geographically close to one another, you’d never know it from the different ways they pronounce these words. Watch to learn all the nuances of the Philadelphia and Boston accents.

While Sunday is a day of rest for some, very few Eagles fans will be taking any naps February 4 with the Birds in the Super Bowl. But in case you’re feeling a little tired before the big game, Wawa has you covered.

The convenience store chain is offering free coffee of any size at all of their locations across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Washington DC all day on Super Bowl Sunday until kickoff time at 6:30 p.m.

“As a company with roots in the Philadelphia area, Wawa is thrilled to take part in the excitement of its hometown team playing to bring a championship to the City of Brotherly Love,” a Wawa spokesperson wrote. “And in stores across the Philadelphia region, the enthusiasm surrounding this year’s championship-bound football team from customers and associates has been unlike any other.”

In the press release announcing the free coffee, Wawa President and CEO Chris Gheysens talked about his company’s connection with Philadelphia culture and sports teams.

“We get just as excited as our customers do when one of them is playing for a chance to win a championship,” he wrote. “So, in honor of this year’s football team and to toast this championship game, we are thrilled to offer free any size coffee until kickoff to customers across the Mid-Atlantic.”

Click Here to find a Wawa location near you.