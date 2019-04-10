This April 2, 2015, photo shows pretzels a Wawa convenience store in Philadelphia. Wawa and other Philadelphia-area purveyors are taking their regional brands far beyond the mid-Atlantic region.

What to Know Wawa is offering free cups of coffee during its annual "Wawa Day" celebration Thursday.

Waea will hold celebrations for its 55th birthday in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida & Washington, D.C

The "Wawa Welcome America" festival kicks off June 30th in Philadelphia.

Wa-wa-want some free coffee to perk up your commute tomorrow? You're in luck.

Wawa is brewing up excitement for its 55th anniversary by offering free cups of coffee during its annual "Wawa Day" celebration Thursday. The company will give away an estimated two million cups of java.

Celebration participants will be treated to a sneak-peek of Wawa’s new catering package and menus. Chefs Michael Solomonov and Farley Kaiser will also host a Hoagies for Hope chef "showdown."

Hoagies for Hope is a collaborative campaign between Wawa and Solomonov's Philadelphia-based deli, the Rooster. The campaign raises money to combat food insecurity by selling a special meatball hoagie, The Broad Street, at Center City Wawa locations.

The iconic food market first opened its doors on April 16, 1964 in Folsom, Pennsylvania. The company originally began as an iron foundry back in the 19th Century before transitioning into the dairy business in 1902.

The chain will hold in-store celebrations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, and Washington, D.C.

Philadelphia's Wawa Day celebration will take place inside its location on 6th & Chestnut Streets in Center City. Mayor Jim Kenney is expected to make an appearance, along with Wawa CEO Chris Gheysens and many more special guests.

The Wawa Foundation will also present $1 million to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, the Special Olympics, and Check Out Hunger. The foundation was created in 2014 for the chain’s 50th anniversary. Since then, it has donated more than $66 million to non-profits benefitting health initiatives and honoring everyday heroes.

But the party doesn't stop there! The Wawa Welcome America festival kicks off June 30th in Philadelphia. The week-long celebaration ends with the annual July 4th concert on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.