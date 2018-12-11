Head's Up! Water Main Repairs Close Busy Philly Road and Intersection - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Head's Up! Water Main Repairs Close Busy Philly Road and Intersection

By Dan Stamm

Published 48 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Drivers should avoid Bells Mill Road between Ridge and Germantown avenues and the intersection of Haverford and Lansdowne avenues Tuesday.

    • Philadelphia Water Department crews are making water main repairs that have the roads closed.

    Drivers beware! Two major Philadelphia thoroughfares are closing Tuesday for water main repairs.

    The Philadelphia Water Department is closing Bells Mill Road between Ridge and Germantown avenues in Andorra and the intersection of Haverford and Lansdowne avenues in West Philadelphia starting at 10 a.m., spokesman John DiGiulio said.

    The water department didn’t reveal how long the closures would take.

    Drivers should expect detours and plan other routes while SEPTA riders should expect detours, the PWD said.

      

