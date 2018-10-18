Water Main Break Shuts Down Girard Avenue in Fishtown

Portions of Girard Avenue in Fishtown are closed Thursday morning after a water main cracked and spilled some 4 million gallons on water onto the street.

Morning commuters beware. A water main break on Girard Avenue in Fishtown has forced repair crews to close portions of the busy road Thursday morning.

The crack dumped some 4 million gallons of water onto the street.

Girard is blocked off between Frankford Avenue and Marlborough Street.

SEPTA bus routes along Girard are also being affected.

Residents and businesses on the west side of the 100 and 200 blocks of Girard are currently without water service, according to the Philadelphia Water Department.

Commuters heading east to the Interstate 95 on ramps or exiting from I-95 onto Girard should consider alternate routes.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.