Water Main Break Floods Center City Streets

By Deana Harley

21 minutes ago

An early morning water main break flooded several blocks in Center City Tuesday. People in surrounding neighborhoods lost water pressure and streets surrounding Juniper and Walnut streets were covered in a muddy mess.
