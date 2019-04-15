An investigation is underway after vandals targeted police cars, other vehicles, street signs, fences, mail boxes and private property in Washington Township, Gloucester County, New Jersey.

The vandalism occurred between 11 p.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. Monday in the Bells Lake Development of Washington Township, police said. It included vulgar words and symbols spray painted on a Washington Township police car.

“This is really painful. It hurts,” Alex Sterling, who spent Monday scrubbing away graffiti on his fence, told NBC10. “Especially with the cop car. You’re just putting yourself out there and you could go to jail and stuff. It’s not really worth it.”

Alex’s father, Terence Sterling, told NBC10 it took police awhile to respond to the vandalism of his home because they were dealing with nearly two dozen other reports in the neighborhood.

“It’s ridiculous,” he said. “Washington Township, it shouldn’t be happening here. Should be a good place to live but it’s happening everywhere now.”

The town’s Public Works Department helped remove the graffiti. No arrests have been made. Police continue to investigate.