The rain and cold that began on Saturday continue into Sunday, making for a wet run for those taking part in the Philadelphia Marathon. The rain is expected to be mostly light and intermittent in southern neighborhoods. Further north, though, people could get some snow. Temperatures will be in the 40s with heavy wind gusts. The rain is expected to move out by the early afternoon. (Published 2 hours ago)

The National Weather Service issued a severe weather alert Sunday as a band of snow moved quickly over parts of the Philadelphia region.

The weather service warned of moderate to heavy snow that could reduce visibility and make driving conditions difficult in Pennsylvania and New Jersey neighborhoods.

In Pennsylvania, people were experiencing snow in various Philadelphia neighborhoods, as well as places further north, like Flourtown and the Poconos. NBC10 First Alert Meteorologist Krystal Klei reported that snow was also mixing with rain in Berks County, the Lehigh Valley and some suburbs.

In New Jersey, impacted areas included Trenton, Camden, Gloucester City, Cherry Hill, Bensalem, Evesham, Mount Laurel, Ewing, Norristown, Willingboro, Deptford, Voorhees, Medford, West Deptford, Glassboro, Lindenwold, Lansdale, West Norriton and East Norriton, according to the NWS.

The NWS warned drivers to slow down, especially along the Atlantic City Expressway between mile markers 37 and 44, Interstate 195 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 1, Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 16 and 61, Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 8 and 40 and the New Jersey Turnpike between exits 3 and 7A.

The NWS's severe weather warning expired at 12:30 p.m. The snow system was expected to move out by 1-2 p.m., Klei said.