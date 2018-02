SkyForce10 captures flames shooting from a warehouse in Southwest Philadelphia Thursday morning.

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

UP NEXT

Flames shot into the air as firefighters battled a warehouse fire in Southwest Philadelphia Thursday morning causing SEPTA to suspend service on a nearby line.

The flames broke out around 9:40 a.m. at Island and Paschall avenues.

No injuries reported in the three-alarm fire.

SEPTA suspended service along its Newark Regional Rail Line, which uses tracks adjacent to the fire scene.

This story is developing and will be updated.