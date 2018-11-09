Suspect Charged in Springfield Mall Shooting

For some Delaware County residents, Saturday's shooting in the Springfield Mall parking lot evoked vivid flashbacks to another shooting at the very same mall, almost exactly 33 years ago. NBC10 talks to those residents, comparing both cases and stories.

A Chester man was charged for a shooting at the parking lot of Springfield Mall in Delaware County in October, police said Friday.

Waheed Jenkins, 31, was charged with seven counts of reckless endangerment and related firearm offenses for his alleged involvement in the Oct. 20 shooting, according to court documents. He was arraigned at district court.

The Springfield Delco Police Department said an argument between two groups of men inside the busy shopping center spilled into the parking lot just after 1 p.m., with both groups going to their cars before opening fire at one another.

Shoppers were forced to evacuate and stores closed as officers armed with long guns searched the mall, which is a popular destination in Delaware County and is typically packed with shoppers during the weekends.

One of the suspect vehicles, a Silver Nissan Altima, drove away down Sproul Road. Police do not know how the other group of suspects left the scene.

Four vehicles were struck by the gunfire.