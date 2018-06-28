Thursday, June 28th Events: Free Hoagies, Summer Love Party and 'The Nutty Professor' - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Thursday, June 28th Events: Free Hoagies, Summer Love Party and 'The Nutty Professor'

    Wawa Hoagie Day Kicks Off Wawa Welcome America Festivities

    Wawa employees will be making 27,000 Hoagies for the 26th annual Wawa Hoagie Day and distributing them across the area. Wawa spokeswoman Lori Bruce talks about the main Hoagie Day event on Independence Mall in Old City Philadelphia Thursday. (Published Wednesday, June 27, 2018)

    It's the first full day of the 2018 Wawa Welcome America celebration and there are lots of free events to get you ready for America's Birthday. Here's the breakdown:

    Free Museum Day at National Constitution Center
    Location: National Constitution Center — Independence Mall
    Time: 9:30 a.m. - 8 p.m.

    Sand Sculpture Spectacular
    Location: Shops at Liberty Place — Center City
    Time: 9:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.

    World-renowned sculptors will create a 40-ton sand sculpture specatcular with hand-carved scenes commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

    Get and up-close look at last year's sculpture here.

    PHL Airport Photo Exhibit
    Philadelphia Eagles: 2018 World Champions
    Location: Philadelphia International Airport - Terminal A East
    Time: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

    This photo exhibition celebrates the Philadelphia Eagles 2018 World Championship victory with highlights of past championship teams and Eagles Hall of Famers. Note: You must have an airline ticket to see this exhibit.

    Wawa Hoagie Day
    Location: Independence Mall
    Time: 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.

    Celebrate the 26th annual Wawa Hoagie Day honoring our troops. Enjoy a 7-ton hoagie salute, FREE Wawa hoagies, a performance by the USO Show Troupe and hoagie building competition between police and firefighters.

    NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Glenn "Hurricane" Schwartz gives us a look at the weather for Wawa Hoagie Day on Independence Mall as Wawa Welcome America festivities kick off Thursday.

    Check out full sights and sounds from last year's Wawa Hoagie Day here

    Philly @ the Movies: The Nutty Professor
    Location: Dell East Music Center — Strawberry Mansion
    Time: 7 p.m. 

    Summer Love Launch Party
    Location: Philadelphia City Hall
    Time: 3 - 8 p.m.

    Enjoy non-stop entertainment on multiple stages celebrating Philadelphia’s artists and neighborhoods along with food and drink.


    >> Check out Friday's events >>

      

