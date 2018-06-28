Wawa employees will be making 27,000 Hoagies for the 26th annual Wawa Hoagie Day and distributing them across the area. Wawa spokeswoman Lori Bruce talks about the main Hoagie Day event on Independence Mall in Old City Philadelphia Thursday. (Published Wednesday, June 27, 2018)

It's the first full day of the 2018 Wawa Welcome America celebration and there are lots of free events to get you ready for America's Birthday. Here's the breakdown:



Free Museum Day at National Constitution Center

Location: National Constitution Center — Independence Mall

Time: 9:30 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sand Sculpture Spectacular

Location: Shops at Liberty Place — Center City

Time: 9:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.

World-renowned sculptors will create a 40-ton sand sculpture specatcular with hand-carved scenes commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Get and up-close look at last year's sculpture here.

PHL Airport Photo Exhibit

Philadelphia Eagles: 2018 World Champions

Location: Philadelphia International Airport - Terminal A East

Time: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

This photo exhibition celebrates the Philadelphia Eagles 2018 World Championship victory with highlights of past championship teams and Eagles Hall of Famers. Note: You must have an airline ticket to see this exhibit.

Wawa Hoagie Day

Location: Independence Mall

Time: 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Celebrate the 26th annual Wawa Hoagie Day honoring our troops. Enjoy a 7-ton hoagie salute, FREE Wawa hoagies, a performance by the USO Show Troupe and hoagie building competition between police and firefighters.

Check out full sights and sounds from last year's Wawa Hoagie Day here.

Philly @ the Movies: The Nutty Professor

Location: Dell East Music Center — Strawberry Mansion

Time: 7 p.m.

Summer Love Launch Party

Location: Philadelphia City Hall

Time: 3 - 8 p.m.

Enjoy non-stop entertainment on multiple stages celebrating Philadelphia’s artists and neighborhoods along with food and drink.





