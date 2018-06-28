It's the first full day of the 2018 Wawa Welcome America celebration and there are lots of free events to get you ready for America's Birthday. Here's the breakdown:
Free Museum Day at National Constitution Center
Location: National Constitution Center — Independence Mall
Time: 9:30 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Sand Sculpture Spectacular
Location: Shops at Liberty Place — Center City
Time: 9:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.
World-renowned sculptors will create a 40-ton sand sculpture specatcular with hand-carved scenes commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.
Get and up-close look at last year's sculpture here.
PHL Airport Photo Exhibit
Philadelphia Eagles: 2018 World Champions
Location: Philadelphia International Airport - Terminal A East
Time: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
This photo exhibition celebrates the Philadelphia Eagles 2018 World Championship victory with highlights of past championship teams and Eagles Hall of Famers. Note: You must have an airline ticket to see this exhibit.
Wawa Hoagie Day
Location: Independence Mall
Time: 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.
Celebrate the 26th annual Wawa Hoagie Day honoring our troops. Enjoy a 7-ton hoagie salute, FREE Wawa hoagies, a performance by the USO Show Troupe and hoagie building competition between police and firefighters.
Check out full sights and sounds from last year's Wawa Hoagie Day here.
Philly @ the Movies: The Nutty Professor
Location: Dell East Music Center — Strawberry Mansion
Time: 7 p.m.
Summer Love Launch Party
Location: Philadelphia City Hall
Time: 3 - 8 p.m.
Enjoy non-stop entertainment on multiple stages celebrating Philadelphia’s artists and neighborhoods along with food and drink.