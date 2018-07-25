A New Jersey father’s dance celebrating his baby boy being released from the hospital is taking the internet by storm and inspiring families from all over who are dealing with health issues.



On Saturday Kennith Thomas of Merchantville, New Jersey, learned that his 15-month-old son Kristian was able to leave the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia after 32 days. The baby boy has down syndrome and is also battling leukemia.

Thomas, a dance instructor, danced to the Ciara song "Level Up" as his son watched. Video of the dance was posted on Thomas’ Instagram and has nearly 2.5 million views as well as reposts from several celebrities, including Ciara herself.

“He’s dancing with me,” Thomas said. “He’s on beat clapping and it’s like you can’t ask for anything better than that in life. It’s priceless.”

Thomas’ wife Josilyne Thomas recorded the magical moment between father and son.

“Seeing him full of life, happy, dancing, it truly helps me to get through,” she said.

Kristian went back to the hospital Wednesday and will return for a second round of chemotherapy on Monday. Yet his parents believe his story as well as the viral video will encourage other families who are going through a similar situation to never lose hope.

“Don’t ever look at a situation and think the worst,” Thomas said. “I want people to look at their situation and flip it and change the perspective.”

