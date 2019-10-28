What to Know A man is under arrest after a violent eight car crash in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

The crash happened overnight Monday along S. Adams Street, state police said.

The driver is accused of driving under the influence, according to police. Seven parked cars were damaged in the crash.

A Conshohocken man is under arrest after state police said he crashed his vehicle early Monday into seven parked cars along a West Chester, Pennsylvania, street.

The crash, which was caught on video by a surveillance camera on the block, happened at 12:14 a.m. along S. Adams Street.

Prior to the crash, state police said the driver, who was behind the wheel of a 2016 Hyundai Veloster, pulled up to a trooper's vehicle and started a conversation. The driver then took a right onto S. Adams Street and sped off, state police said.

The driver sped through a stop sign, state police said, before crashing into seven parked vehicles. With audio from the surviellance video, the car engine can be heard loudly before screeching tires and a violent crash.

Troopers said the driver tried to run off after the crash, but he was stopped. Police believe he was under the influcence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

The man's name has not yet been released. Charges are pending in the case, police said.