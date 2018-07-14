Police Shoot, Kill Man in Vineland, New Jersey

An investigation is underway after police shot and killed a man in Vineland, New Jersey. Witnesses are speaking out.

What to Know An investigation is underway after police shot and killed a man in Vineland, New Jersey Saturday morning.

Witnesses said the confrontation lasted for more than ten minutes and the man appeared to have a water bottle in his hand.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the incident.

An investigation is underway after police shot and killed a man in Vineland, New Jersey Saturday morning.

Vineland Police were called to West Wood Street between Boulevard and 4th Street around 11:20 a.m. for a report of a man acting suspiciously. When they arrived they found a man standing on the front porch of a home.

An encounter between the officers and the man lasted for several minutes. At some point the officers shot and killed the man, according to police. Investigators have not yet revealed whether the man was armed or what led to the shooting. They also have not yet revealed the man’s identity.

Video obtained by NBC10 shows multiple officers, some with their guns drawn, lined up on Wood Street near a shirtless man standing in a yard.

“Walking back and forth, pacing back and forth,” Ryonna Maven, a witness, said. “I’m sure he was paranoid. Big guns in his face.”

Witnesses said the confrontation lasted for more than ten minutes and the man appeared to have a water bottle in his hand. One witness said the man told police he wasn’t going to give himself up.

“The guy came around the car and he came toward them and they shot him three times,” Christopher Cueves, another witness, told NBC10.

Cueves said he was traumatized by the shooting.

“Very difficult especially when you see blood splatter,” he said.

Jose Pagan, another witness, said he had met the man who was killed several times.

“This is very tragic and I want to send my condolences to the family,” Pagan said.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the incident. If you have any information, please call Det. Joseph Lowry of the CCPO at 856-453-0486 x11197.

