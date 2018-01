The Vine Street Expressway reopened after a water main break forced a shutdown early Sunday morning. Water from the break sent cold water onto the highway creating icy conditions. (Published 3 hours ago)

The Vine Street Expressway reopened at about 9 a.m. Sunday after a water main break coated the major thoroughfare in ice, leading to a shutdown.

The expressway's westbound lanes reopened shortly before 9 a.m. and the eastbound lanes just after that.

The break appears to be in a 8-inch main under the 17th Street overpass.

Water also flowed into manholes, where it turned into dramatic clouds of steam.