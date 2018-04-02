 Nova Nation! Villanova Dominates Michigan to Win 2nd Title in 3 Years - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Nova Nation! Villanova Dominates Michigan to Win 2nd Title in 3 Years

By David Chang

32 minutes ago

They did it again! The Villanova Wildcats defeated the Michigan Wolverines 79 to 62 in the National Championship game Monday. Check out photos from the game!
