The Villanova Wildcats have certainly been blessed over the past few years and they may have received a few blessings more after giving a very special gift to the Pope himself.

Villanova basketball coach Jay Wright presented Pope Francis with a basketball signed by members of the National Championship team.

It was all part of Villanova’s spring Board of Trustees meeting in Rome. During the trip, university leaders toured different sites to learn more about the school’s Augustinian Catholic heritage. Coach Wright was joined by Villanova President Rev. Peter Donohue during Saturday’s meeting with the Pope.