V for Victory! Villanova fans on campus and around the area flooded the streets in celebration of the 79-62 championship win over Michigan.

Nova Nation is celebrating yet again and its student body is getting to sleep in ahead of a victorious return for the men’s basketball team.

We now know where you can get victory gear and how you can welcome the team back to campus but the parade plans have yet to be announced.

The Wildcats defeated Michigan 79-62 Monday night behind an impressive off-the-bench performance by sixth man Donte DiVincenzo.

Villanova Dominates Michigan to Win 2nd Title in 3 Years

After the win, students and alumni flooded onto streets at the Main Line campus. There were some fires lit and a couple arrests but most people celebrating expressed joy without doing damage.

School's Out for Victory

Villanova University and the law school canceled classes Tuesday to allow students time to recover and get fired back up for the team’s return to campus.

Welcome Back Celebration

The Wildcats men’s basketball team is set to land at Philadelphia International Airport around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday then head over to campus for a celebration at Villanova Stadium, university spokesman Jonathan Gust said.

Doors to the stadium will open at 5:30 with the team expected to arrive with the championship trophy around 6 p.m.

Championship Gear

Students and fans who want to be properly suited up (no, not head coach Jay Wright suited up because that's impossible to replicate) for the welcome-back celebration can already grab championship gear. The campus bookstore opened at 8 a.m. and the Dick’s Sporting Goods in nearby Plymouth Meeting opened early at 6 a.m. to give fans the chance to grab Villanova championship gear.

Official Villanova Championship Gear on Sale

The Dicks Sporting Goods in Plymouth Meeting opened early Monday to get a head start on their sale of Villanova basketball championship merchandise. (Published 2 hours ago)

Expect to start seeing shirts, hats and hoodies featuring the Nova V popping up at other stores in the region in the coming days.

When's (& Where's) the Parade?

No official word yet on the plans for the victory parade – something the Philadelphia region hasn’t had a problem getting used to – but the City plans to host it.

"A celebration in honor of Villanova’s NCAA Championship win is being planned," city spokeswoman Ajeenah Amir said. "But details about the celebration, including date and time, will be shared later (Tuesday)."

