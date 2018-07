An investigation is underway after a man was found dead near the Vietnam Veteran memorial at Penn’s Landing.

The body of an unidentified man between 50 and 60 years of age was found on the grass on Spruce Street and Christopher Columbus Boulevard shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday.



Police have not yet determined a cause of death or revealed the man’s identity. They say the man may have been homeless however.

