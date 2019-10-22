Video Shows Man Leaving Anti-Semitic Flyers in NJ, Police Say

Police in New Jersey are searching for a man who was spotted leaving dozens of anti-semitic flyers on vehicles at least on two different days.

Police in New Jersey are searching for a man who was spotted leaving dozens of anti-semitic flyers on vehicles at least on two different days.

Evesham Township police on Monday released a surveillance video of the suspect at the Marlton Crossings Shopping Center parking lot on Oct. 19. Officers removed around 75 flyers containing "anti-Jewish" and "anti-Israel statements" left by the man on parked cars.

Less than a mile away, the same man reportedly also left hand-typed flyers on at least three cars in the Fleming's Prime Steakhouse parking lot on Oct. 11, police said.

Police described him as an older white male, medium build with a paunch, comb-over hairstyle.

"Evesham Township has absolutely zero tolerance for such flagrant anti-Semitism, or any other form of evil and bigotry in our town," Evesham Township Mayor Jaclyn Veasy said in a statement. "I call on all of Evesham’s residents and businesses to come together at this time and join me in condemning such shameless displays of hatred."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Evasham Police Department.