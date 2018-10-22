Police are investigating a viral video of a man who appears to be a security guard knocking a man unconscious outside a nightclub in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

An investigation is underway after a video surfaced on social media showing a man who appears to be a security guard punching another man in the face outside a night club in Allentown, Pennsylvania, over the weekend.

The video, which was posted on Facebook early Sunday morning and shared over 15,000 times before it was deleted, shows a security guard shoving a man and then punching him in the face, knocking him unconscious and to the ground. The video then goes out of focus as the guard is heard yelling at other people on the street and asking “who is next?”

A woman also says “He hit him for no reason. He didn’t do nothing.” The video does not show what led to the punch.

The incident occurred in the early morning ours Sunday outside the View Lounge on the 1100 block of Hamilton Street in Allentown. Allentown Police say they responded to a report of a disturbance outside the club around 4:30 a.m. When they arrived they helped disperse a crowd but no one there reported a fight.

Police are currently investigating the video and working to identify and interview everyone involved.

A friend of the man who was punched told NBC10 he’s in bad shape and is being treated at Reading Hospital. Investigators hope to speak to the man once he recovers. The man is from Reading, Pennsylvania, and works as a barber, according to his friend.

NBC10 reached out to the View Lounge for comment but have not yet heard back from them.