Police are searching for a man who they say exposed himself while doing drugs outside a woman's home in Philadelphia's Point Breeze neighborhood. Surveillance video captured the incident.

Man Exposes Himself While Doing Drugs Outside Woman's Home

Police are searching for a man who was caught on video doing drugs and exposing himself outside a woman’s home in Philadelphia’s Point Breeze neighborhood.

Wendy Saltzman told NBC10 she arrived at her home Thursday afternoon when she saw the man sitting on her porch and smoking crack cocaine while touching his genitals.

“I see that he’s smoking a glass pipe which I think is crack and I said, ‘You can’t sit here. This is our home,’” Saltzman said.

Saltzman’s surveillance system recorded the incident.

“You want me to call the cops? Get out of here,” Saltzman says in the video. “This is not okay. Ever.”

The man repeatedly apologizes before leaving. Saltzman said she thought the ordeal was over until she spotted the man exposing himself and taking drugs once again while standing in the back of her home a few minutes later.

“Are you f------ kidding me?! The cops are on their way,” Saltzman yells in the surveillance video. “We’ve got it all on camera.”

The man yells toward Saltzman as he starts to walk away though his words are unintelligible.

“You are disgusting,” Saltzman says. “Get the f--- out of here! I am calling the cops!”

The man then tells Saltzman that he was minding his business before finally leaving.

Saltzman told NBC10 she then checked her surveillance footage and discovered that the man was sitting on her porch for about ten minutes before she arrived.

“It shows me that people can be out of their minds when they are on drugs and you don’t know what behavior to expect next,” she said.

Saltzman notified Philadelphia police and they are currently searching for the man. She is making security changes at her home and told NBC10 she hopes the surveillance footage can serve as a warning to other women in the area.