If you wired money using Western Union between January 2004 and January 2017 and think you've been scammed, you have a chance to get some of your money back.
But you have to act fast. You only have one month to file a claim with the federal government.
The Department of Justice said the money transfer company didn't do enough to protect its customers from fraudulent activity. Western Union admitted guilt and paid a $586 million fine. Now, the company is offering people the chance to get a portion of the money they have lost.
NBC10 consumer investigative reporter Harry Hairston explains the case above. And then tap here to file your claim.