Victim of a Western Union Wire Scam? Here's How You Can Get Your Money Back

    If you wired money using Western Union between January 2004 and January 2017 and think you've been scammed, you have a chance to get some of your money back.

    But you have to act fast. You only have one month to file a claim with the federal government.

    The Department of Justice said the money transfer company didn't do enough to protect its customers from fraudulent activity. Western Union admitted guilt and paid a $586 million fine. Now, the company is offering people the chance to get a portion of the money they have lost.

    NBC10 consumer investigative reporter Harry Hairston explains the case above. And then tap here to file your claim.

