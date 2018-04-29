Police say a man was robbed by three suspects after he tried to buy a cellphone through a mobile app.

The victim arrived at the Cologne Garden Apartments in Mays Landing, New Jersey around noon Sunday to purchase a cellphone through the mobile marketplace app “OfferUp.” Suddenly he was approached by two teens and a man who threatened to attack him, police said. They then stole the victim’s cash as well as his hover board before fleeing the scene.

Responding police officers captured two of the suspects, who they identified as Falmata Ali, 18, of Egg Harbor Township, and a 15-year-old from Egg Harbor Township.

Police continue to search for a third suspect who they identified as Jadarius Hall, 20, of Mays Landing, New Jersey.

The three suspects are charged with robbery, theft and conspiracy to commit robbery. The 15-year-old was lodged in Harbor Fields Detention Center. Ali was lodged in the Atlantic County Justice Facility pending a bail hearing.

If you have any information on Hall’s location, please call Hamilton Township Police at 609-625-2700.

