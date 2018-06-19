WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 18: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a summit at the East Room of the White House May 18, 2018 in Washington, DC. The White House hosted a summit to discuss prison reform. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Vice President Mike Pence is heading to Philadelphia Tuesday even as outrage grows over separating immigrant children from their parents along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Pence will be in town for a fundraiser at the Rittenhouse Hotel with Scott Wagner, the Republican nominee for governor in Pennsylvania.

Outside the event, hundreds of protesters are planning to congregate to oppose President Donald Trump’s immigration policy.

An unapologetic Trump doubled down on the policy, declaring that the U.S. "will not be a migrant camp" on his watch.

But images of sobbing children held in fenced cages fueled a growing chorus of condemnation from both political parties and even four former first ladies. The children are being held separately from parents who are being prosecuted under the administration's "zero-tolerance" policy for illegal border crossings.

Tuesday night's event benefits the Republican Governors Association, and Pence and Wagner are both expected to speak at it. The association is not releasing details on how many people will attend the private event or how much they are paying to get in.

Wagner is challenging the re-election bid by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, who began June with a nearly 10-to-1 cash advantage after Wagner spent heavily to win a three-way Republican primary last month.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro joined other attorney generals throughout the country in signing a letter opposing the practice.

The "family separation policy is un-American and violates the core principles and values of our nation,” he said in a statement after sending a letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions. “President Trump has the sole authority to rescind his policy and should stop using children as leverage in political battles.”



The fundraiser is closed to the public and media, but NBC10 will be covering the demonstration. Follow us for complete coverage.