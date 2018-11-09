FILE - An American flag is displayed during a practice round prior to the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 12, 2018 in Southampton, New York.

What to Know Veterans Day is being observed Monday.

There are dozens of restaurants and other service-industry businesses offering deals to veterans and current military members.

Thank you for your service.

Businesses are giving to those who gave back.

With Veterans Day observed this Monday, Nov. 12, dozens of restaurants and other service-industry businesses are offering deals to veterans and current military members. Check out featured deals below and see the full list here.

Corner Bakery Cafe

Veterans & Active Duty Military can enjoy a free “Choose Any Two” offering.

Famous Dave's

In honor of Veterans Day all former and current military personnel will receive a free two meat Combo.

IHOP

Veterans and active duty military personnel are welcome to enjoy Free Red, White, & Blue Pancakes on Monday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Iron Hill Brewery

Veterans and active duty service members get a free burger or sandwich and non-alcoholic beverage.

Red Lobster

To thank Veterans, active duty military and reservists, Red Lobster will offer a free appetizer or dessert from their select Veterans Day menu. To receive offer, show a valid military ID.

White Castle

Military veterans and active duty military who show proof of service can visit a participating White Castle location and receive a free breakfast combo or castle combo meal No. 1 through 6.