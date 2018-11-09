For Veterans, a Rundown of Veterans Day Deals and Freebies - NBC 10 Philadelphia
For Veterans, a Rundown of Veterans Day Deals and Freebies

Businesses are giving back to those who gave back.

By Noah Caruso

Published Nov 9, 2018 at 4:20 PM | Updated 29 minutes ago

    Andrew Redington/Getty Images
    FILE - An American flag is displayed during a practice round prior to the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 12, 2018 in Southampton, New York.

    What to Know

    • Veterans Day is being observed Monday.

    • There are dozens of restaurants and other service-industry businesses offering deals to veterans and current military members.

    • Thank you for your service.

    With Veterans Day observed this Monday, Nov. 12, dozens of restaurants and other service-industry businesses are offering deals to veterans and current military members. Check out featured deals below and see the full list here

    Corner Bakery Cafe

    Veterans & Active Duty Military can enjoy a free “Choose Any Two” offering.

    Famous Dave's

    In honor of Veterans Day all former and current military personnel will receive a free two meat Combo.

    IHOP

    Veterans and active duty military personnel are welcome to enjoy Free Red, White, & Blue Pancakes on Monday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

    Iron Hill Brewery

    Veterans and active duty service members get a free burger or sandwich and non-alcoholic beverage.

    Red Lobster

    To thank Veterans, active duty military and reservists, Red Lobster will offer a free appetizer or dessert from their select Veterans Day menu. To receive offer, show a valid military ID.

    White Castle 

    Military veterans and active duty military who show proof of service can visit a participating White Castle location and receive a free breakfast combo or castle combo meal No. 1 through 6.

      

