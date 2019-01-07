Police Nab Vermont Kidnapping Suspect in Philly Suburbs

A Vermont man accused of kidnapping a woman from a mall parking lot and sexually assaulting her was arrested in Pennsylvania on Sunday.

Police say that Everette Simpson forced the two into their own car in the parking lot of The Mall Of New Hampshire in Manchester on Saturday. From there, he allegedly brought them to a Comfort Inn just over the state border in White River Junction, Vermont. The suspect then forced the woman to rent a room, where he sexually assaulted her, according to police.

Less than 24 hours later, the car Simpson was driving was detected by an automatic license plate recognition system in Upper Darby Township, Pennsylvania. Police said Simpson ditched that car and took another before he was finally captured by police and taken to a hospital.

"They got a report of another car theft, essentially a woman who had been carjacked," Vermont State Police Trooper Adam Silverman said in a press conference. "She was unloading groceries from her car and this guy jumps in her car as she's standing there with the grocery bags in her hands and drives off."

It is not yet known when Simpson will be extradited to Vermont to face charges.