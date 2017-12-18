Police Find Vehicle in Hit-and-Run That Killed Father of 4

Loved ones are mourning a father of 4 who was killed in a hit-and-run on I-95 in Chester City early Saturday. NBC10's Aundrea Cline-Thomas spoke to the victim's friends.

Police have found the hit-and-run vehicle that struck and killed a father of four on I-95 over the weekend but are still searching for the driver.

The vehicle, a 2015 Volkswagen Passat, was located Sunday near State Route 9 and Hamburg Road in New Castle County, Delaware.

The car was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash on I-95 in Chester City, Pennsylvania shortly before 2:50 a.m. Saturday. Ronald Jahmail Williams, 46, of Chester, had parked his vehicle on the Highland Avenue exit off-ramp on I-95 southbound when he got out for an unknown reason. He was then struck by the Passat and the driver continued south on I-95 toward Delaware.



Williams died from his injuries. Police are still searching for the driver.



Williams, known by his friends as "Peabody," was a popular figure in his community and a father of three sons and one daughter.

"I've known him for years," said Mike Mills. "Good friend of mine. Well-liked guy. Fun-loving guy."

If you have any information on the incident, please call Pennsylvania State Police at 484-840-1000.

