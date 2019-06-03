An investigation is underway after a vandal or vandals spray-painted numerous vulgar and homophobic messages on a large mural in Manayunk, causing around $25,000 in damage.

The graffiti was found on a mural along the Manayunk Towpath near Fountain Street a few days ago. The messages included anti-gay slurs and the words, “Hipster yuppie scum” as well as “Yuppies go home" and "My hood b----." The mural itself is about as long as a football field.

Officials say the vandal or vandals may have been targeting young professionals who recently moved into the area. Community leaders have decided to leave the messages up for now in order to gain attention and draw out any possible suspects.

Jane Golden of Mural Arts Philadelphia told NBC10 her program plans to leave a message of their own near the vandalism.

"Nothing is ever solved through destruction," Golden said. "This is vandalism. It is wrong."

If you have any information on the vandalism, please call Philadelphia Police.

We’ll have more details on this developing story tonight on NBC10 News at 11.