Pro-Choice Graffiti Spray-Painted on Delaware County Church

A vandal or vandals spray-painted pro-choice graffiti on a Delaware County church.

The message, “You do not have the right to decide how others live, #prochoice” was found on the entrance of the Notre Dame de Lourdes Church on the 900 block of Fairview Road in Swarthmore, Pennsylvania, while the message, “#Pro Choice” was found on the rear of the building.

A member of the church told NBC10 they believe the vandalism occurred at some point Saturday and they are checking for surveillance video. Parishioners cleaned off the graffiti Sunday morning.

NBC10 reached out to the pastor as well as police for comment. We have not yet heard back from them.

The incident occurred amid a nationwide debate over abortion rights. On Tuesday the Alabama Senate passed a bill that would outlaw almost all abortions in the state, including those involving pregnancies from rape or incest.