What to Know A vandal or vandals slashed 132 tires of 48 vehicles in Tredyffrin Township early Tuesday morning.

Surveillance video shows a suspect in the vandalism.

A $500 reward is being offered to anyone with information leading to an arrest.

It was a rough start to the New Year for residents in Treydffrin Township after a vandal or vandals slashed the tires of nearly 50 vehicles.

Police say the vandalism occurred early Tuesday morning in the area of King of Prussia and Hollow Roads in the Wayne section of the township. A total of 132 tires on 48 vehicles were damaged, police said.

“My husband decided he’d start his New Year’s resolution and go for a run and came out and noticed his new car had a flat tire,” Kelly Hudson, of Wayne, told NBC10.

Hudson said all five of her family’s cars were damaged. She showed NBC10 surveillance video which captured a suspect. The sounds of two tires popping are heard in the video.

“We do see a skinny male coming up the driveway,” she said.

Jason Swift, another resident, told NBC10 he saw footage of the vandalism from a different angle.

“Imagine the car is behind me,” he said. “The tire is right here. They just back up and do one quick poke to the tire and just walk right away. We’re a tight-knit community. There’s never been anything like this before.”

A $500 reward is being offered to anyone with information that leads to an arrest. If you have any information, please call Tredyffrin Township Police at 610-644-3221.