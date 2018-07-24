Van Barrels Off Bridge, Winds Up on SEPTA Tracks

It will take a crane to remove a van that crashed in Southwest Philadelphia Tuesday morning. The van wound up plunging off a bridge and onto SEPTA's Elwyn Regional Rail tracks.

A collision in Southwest Philadelphia Tuesday morning sent a van barreling down onto SEPTA tracks, causing Regional Rail and trolley problems.

The Nissan van and collided with a Hyundai Sonata at South 49th Street and Kingsessing Avenue in the Kingsessing neighborhood around 7:30 a.m., Philadelphia police said. The van crashed through a bridge fence and off the side of the bridge, plunging onto the tracks below.

The van driver walked away dazed with a head injury., Witnesses said. He was hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

The woman driving the sedan and her 13-year-old son were also hospitalized with undisclosed injuries, police said.

SEPTA suspended outbound service on its Media/Elwyn line and warned inbound passengers to expect delays up to 30 minutes. A crane would be needed to lift the van, which had its hazard lights still blinking, off the tracks.

The route 11 and 36 trolleys were also being diverted.

No word yet on what caused the wreck, which involved the van from Southwest Nu-Stop, a drug, alcohol and mental health recovery and education center. The company didn't immediately have a comment about the crash.