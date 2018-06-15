Utility Pole Fire Closes Interstate 95 - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Utility Pole Fire Closes Interstate 95

Traffic stops between Woodhaven Road and Route 413 in Bucks County

By Dan Stamm

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 7 minutes ago

    A utility pole fire forced the closure of all directions of Interstate 95 in Bucks County Friday afternoon.

    Police could be seen blocking lanes between Woodhaven Road (Route 63) and Route 413 after 1:30 p.m.

    No word yet on what caused the fire that appeared to be on top of a pole just off the Street Road overpass/exit.

    Traffic was also stopped on Street Road.

    The roadway was reopened after more than an hour.

    This incident played out as crews worked to clear an unrelated deadly crash on U.S. Route 1 southbound.

      

