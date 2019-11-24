Ursinus College has canceled the remaining season of its men’s and women’s swimming teams after they were accused of violating the school’s anti-hazing policy and student code of conduct.

Ursinus College made the announcement Friday.

“The incident involved alcohol and underage drinking and, after the conclusion of a thorough investigation that began in early September, the college has canceled the remainder of the 2019-2020 swimming season,” a spokesperson for the school wrote.

The spokesperson did not go into further details regarding the alleged violations.

Ursinus College is a private liberal arts college located in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, about 25 miles northwest of Philadelphia.