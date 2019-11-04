Security cameras captured a masked gunman shooting, bullet after bullet, from the middle of a neighborhood street in Delaware County, Pennsylvania. NBC10’s Rosemary Connors was live in front of the targeted home.

An investigation is underway after a shootout between a masked gunman and a father inside an Upper Darby home with his family was captured on surveillance video.

Police said an older model Nissan Altima pulled up in front of a home on the 7700 block of Parkview Road at 8:45 p.m. Sunday. Surveillance video shows a masked man stepping out of the car and shooting at the house. Police said he fired 21 shots in all.

“It was a ‘pop pop.’ But then it was ‘pop pop pop pop pop pop pop pop pop.’ They meant business, whoever it was,” a witness, who did not want to be identified, told NBC10.

Police said bullets hit the targeted home as well as a house nearby. A couple and their two children, ages 12 and 16, as well as a 20-year-old were all inside the targeted home at the time, according to investigators.

Police said the father who was inside the home grabbed his own weapon and fired six shots at the masked gunman.

The masked gunman fled the scene. No one was hurt during the incident.

Police attempted to search through the home but determined the conditions inside were unfit, partly because of a gas line that was struck by a bullet during the shootout.

“Roaches, electrical, gas. It was a mess,” Upper Darby Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood said.

Police said the father who fired at the gunman has been uncooperative during the investigation. They also said a notice from Upper Darby Township forced him and his family to leave the neighborhood due to the home's condition.

“It’s ridiculous because this is actually a neighborhood where the kids are out,” the witness told NBC10. “You know you leave things on your lawn and you know you can sit and watch TV with your door open and don’t have to worry about too much.”

Upper Darby detectives went door to door on Monday looking for leads. If you have any information on the shooting, please call Upper Darby Police.