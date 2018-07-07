Gunman Shoots, Kills Teen During Party in Upper Darby

A teen boy was shot and killed during a party in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania Saturday night.

The 17-year-old boy was at a party outside a home on the 500 block of Glendale Road around 10 p.m. when he got into a fight with another group, police said. The teen then left but was followed by four other people, according to investigators. One of the four then pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking the teen.

Police were called to the scene after the shots were fired. When they arrived they found the body of the teen.

The teen has not yet been identified and no arrests have been made. Police continue to investigate.