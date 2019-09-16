What to Know 2 Delaware County police departments and Wawa have teamed up to offer a $15,000 reward in a pair of armed heists that happened months apart.

The First armed robbery took place in Radnor Township in June, the second over the weekend in Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania.

Images from the heists who at least two of the masked men carrying guns.

Police in Delaware County are asking for the public’s help to track down a trio of masked robbers in the armed heists of two Wawa stores in two towns, months apart.

On Monday, Upper Darby and Radnor Township police joined Wawa in announcing a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the three men caught on surveillance video robbing Drexel Hill and Wayne stores.

The first heist took place at the Wawa on Old Sugartown Road in Radnor Township at 3 a.m. on Monday, June 17. Surveillance video posted by police at the time shows the men, all wearing masks and gloves, at least two carrying guns, enter the store.

Once in the store, the robbers forced the employees into the back of the store and demanded the keys to the safe, Radnor Township police said. The robbers then emptied the safe and registers and fled the store along Morris Road.

A $10,000 reward was offered after that heist, but the reward now stands at $15,000 after a trio of men hit the Wawa at Burmont Road and Sommers Avenue in Drexel Hill around 4:20 a.m. Saturday.

Images released by Upper Darby police show the masked men, at least two holding guns and one wearing a colorful mask looking like one worn in an earlier heist, inside the Wawa.

Police didn’t reveal further details about the latest heist but did say its connected to the June armed robbery. Wawa is doing what it can to support the investigations.

“At Wawa, the safety and security of associates and customers is of utmost importance,” Wawa said in a prepared statement. “Wawa will continue to do everything we can to support the UDPD and Radnor Police in this investigation, and it is our hope that, in offering this reward, we can expedite bringing the perpetrators of this crime to justice.”

Tipsters can contact Upper Darby police at socialmedia@udpd.org or 610-734-7693 or Radnor Township Detective Jim Santoliquito at 610-688-5606, ext. 112.