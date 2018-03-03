A large tree topped onto a home along Rhyle Lane in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania, on March 2, 2018 during a major nor'easter. No one was hurt inside the home.

A Drexel Hill man suffered very serious head injuries when a tree limb fell and struck him Friday during the dangerous winter storm.

The 28-year-old remained in critical condition Saturday at a nearby hospital following the 4:30 p.m. accident, Upper Darby Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood said.

The man, who was not identified, was struck by the falling limb while walking near Garrett Road and Shadeland Avenue, Chitwood said.

Hundreds of thousands of residents, including more than 78,000 people in Delaware County, remained without power Saturday following the treacherous snow and wind storm that struck early Friday and last all day.

Wind speeds reaching 40 and 50 miles per hour swept for hours across the region, downing hundreds of trees and power lines.

Chitwood said Upper Darby was no different. In addition to the young man's injury, numerous trees and utility lines in the township were felled, he said.

In Pennsylvania, the storm is being blamed for at least one death. A 57-year-old man was killed when a 45-foot tree crashed down onto his car along South Gulph Road near Arden Road in Upper Merion at 7 p.m. Friday, township police said. The tree crushed the windshield, dashboard and front seats.

Overall, the storm that mashed cities and towns throughout the Northeast is believed to have been responsible for as many as seven deaths.