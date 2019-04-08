Police are searching for a man who they say exposed himself and tried to lure two teenage girls while inside a car in Upper Darby.

Police say the unidentified man tried to lure two different girls within a 20-minute span Sunday afternoon on Long Lane. During one of the incidents, he also exposed himself, according to investigators. Police are also working to see if the man is connected to similar cases in Lansdowne and Philadelphia.

Police did not release a detailed description of the suspect but say he was driving a 2016 Toyota Corolla.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call Upper Darby Police.